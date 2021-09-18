Jeff Fischels is the general manager of H-E-B in Lake Jackson. Articles in Thursday and Friday editions of The Facts misspelled his surname.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash sends teenager to hospital
- Brazoria man arrested in 1993 slaying
- Highway 332 closed at CR 690 (9:45 p.m. update)
- Freeport man dies after shooting
- Prepare now for tropical storm, officials advise
- College staying closed; B'wood moves game (4:15 p.m. update)
- Officials work to assess Nicholas damage (10:30 a.m. update)
- Angleton apartment residents cope with wall collapses
- Angleton ISD reopens Friday (4:30 p.m. update)
- County picking up the pieces from Nicholas
Images
Videos
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: With Dems back, time for debate (20)
- BYRON YORK: White House won't admit obvious (15)
- Acclaims and a shame for Sept. 3, 2021 (14)
- BYRON YORK: Everyone could see ugly end coming (12)
- ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: H-E-B lends a helping hand after Nicholas (10)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Speak up to school boards about masks (7)
- Angleton ISD mandates masks; Clute Intermediate attendance to be optional (7)
- LYNN ASHBY: Texas voter participation still dismal (7)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Deputy's screed not appropriate (7)
- Unapproved ivermectin use can have serious side effects, doctors warn (6)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Vaccination dialogue reaches new low (6)
- LYNN ASHBY: Finding Fault Lines (6)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: The Houston Chronicle on the human cost of political theatrics at the U.S.-Mexico border (5)
- Abbott rips vaccine mandate for large employers (5)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Districts smartly proactive (4)
- People urge vaccines, mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: We shouldn't need another 9/11 to unite us (3)
- Travis Ryan Smith (3)
- Jones Creek dismisses deputy over video (2)
- BYRON YORK: 2 questions about Afghan refugees (2)
- Letters to the editor for Aug. 31, 2021 (2)
- Michael Doyle Austin (2)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas, US lawyered up, set to go (2)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Election bill prologue to redistricting (2)
- Abbott calls 3rd special session (2)
- Letter to the editor for Aug. 25, 2021 (2)
- Letter to the editor for Sept. 16, 2021 (2)
- GUEST COLUMN: Why Should We Care About Meth Addicted Trout (1)
- District clerk resigns amid allegations of impropriety (1)
- Melvin Bryce Coddou (1)
- BUDDY SCOTT: (1)
- Danbury ISD closes high school, BISD offers optional attendance (1)
- Five things to know about Texas’ second special session (1)
- Activists claim 'assault on democracy' (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Afghan war reshaped America (1)
- Jason Lee Luycx (1)
- Pandemic has worsened Texas teacher shortage (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Support for unions climbing for reason (1)
- Rolando G Garcia (1)
- Lois Merrill Sims (1)
- Brazoswood CTE Center (1)
- Texas Legislature adjourns second special session after passing more of Gov. Greg Abbott’s priorities (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Courts must act to protect Americans (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Aug. 27, 2021 (1)
- Ray Dean Starr (1)
- Much-deleayed elections bill clears House (1)
- Wilma Lee Ingle (1)
- Anthony “Tony” Standley (1)
- Tracy Lynn Womack (1)
- Justice Dept. sues Texas, says abortion law unconstitutional (1)
- Peggy Grant (1)
- Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province (1)
- William Grant Hewitt (1)
- Moore slims down following lifestyle change (1)
- A Chance to Dance (1)
- 2 men shot in Freeport; details scarce (1)
- Anselmo Lopez Sr. (1)
- Texas House can get to work (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Aug. 20, 2021 (1)
- OUR VIEWPONT: Patience required in probe (1)
- Jack Daniel (1)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden already writing legacy (1)
- LYNN ASHBY: Governors have been a motley bunch (1)
- Jack Laney Rongey (1)
- Lawrence “Larry” Pasztor (1)
- Monty Lee Hanna (1)
- Charles Robert McKinney (1)
- Melvis Wendall “Red” Cranfill (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Power companies flood area with repair crews
- Barr serves patients without power
- Residents lend a helping hand to fellow neighbors
- Beware of contracting scams
- Buccaneers rebound with shutout win over Chavez
- Dominguez enjoys meet at the beach
- Bulldogs pushing through obstacles
- Recruitment site available at no cost
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.