Robert “Bob” Trautman is the new president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport. An article in the Aug. 5 edition of The Facts misspelled his surname.
The proposed NFP Brazoria Solar project has been presented to commissioners' court but not yet put to a vote. Our Viewpoint in the Weekend Edition of The Facts misstated the stage at which the project.
