RICHWOOD — Carey Lankford had to give up one position he earned to serve in another.
Lankford resigned from his Position 5 sat on Richwood City Council he won in May after being promoted to assistant police chief in Lake Jackson. The promotion prompted his move out of the city for family purposes.
Mayor Steve Boykin announced Lankford’s resignation during council’s meeting Nov. 14.
While only on council for six months, his time guiding the city was valuable, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“We greatly appreciated his input and he was a great council member,” Foerster said. “He was set on moving the city forward and we always appreciate that he’s got a really good attention to detail with that.”
Lankford declined to comment about his decision.
Richwood is seeking residents interested in serving on council on an appointed basis until an election can take place to select someone to serve the remainder of Lankford’s term, which expires in May 2024.
An eligible applicant must be a registered voter in Brazoria County age 21 or older and have resided within the Richwood City limits continuously for at least one year.
Original, signed applications my be received by 2 p.m. Dec. 8. They can be addressed to City of Richwood, City Secretary, 1800 Brazosport Blvd N., Richwood, TX 77531.
