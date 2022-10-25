On the first day Brazoria County voters could cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, new voting equipment had some residents scratching their heads.
“It was complicated,” Larry Shaefer of Angleton said. “It was new; it had to print your ballot, and you have to take it over to another place and get it read. It’s so complicated. It used to be very easy. I am hearing disabled, and they don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they don’t have anyone that can speak up.”
His wife, Judy, found the process a little difficult, she said.
“I noticed that it read the sheet and kept the sheet, so at least they aren’t floating around somewhere,” she said.
In getting used to the equipment, Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said, there had been some minor issues.
“The most common thing is people pulling the paper out before it finishes printing,” Cunningham said. “When you go in and vote, you make your selections, and then it prints, but people are tugging at it and trying to pull it out before it releases it, which causes the machine to think it’s jammed, but it’s not.”
It’s easily fixable; it’s just one of those things poll workers didn’t know to expect until it happened, she said.
The new election process has voters cast their ballots electronically on a tablet-like device. When they are done, their selections are printed out for review. Voters then take the printed document to a scanner, which gets processed and dropped into a ballot box. The second step is when the ballot is actually cast.
A tutorial on how the new system works can be found on the elections tab on the Brazoria County Clerk’s website.
“It’s a really good process,” said Robert Lynch of Lake Jackson. “I don’t see how there could be any cheating. I like it. This process is too important not to take seriously; it is how we continue to live in order. It’s too important not to vote every time you can.”
Lynch believes the new process is thorough and secure.
“It’s important to vote because it’s how we speak our mind, whether conservative or liberal; it’s how we express what we feel and think,” he said. “I always go out the first day of voting to ensure it gets done.”
Brenda Raymond of Lake Jackson agreed, finding the new process easy and simple, although the paper was different, she said.
“I feel this process is secure because it gives a printout that you can look out and see who you voted for,” she said. “Then you go in and take it to the final stage where they cast your vote.”
By halfway through the first early voting day, 4,200 people had already cast their vote, and Cunningham had received half of the 4,400 mail-in ballots back, she said.
With more than 4,000 people showing up on the first day, the influences that brought voters out ranged from a few critical topics.
“Border control and economy,” Lynch said. “What’s going on with our border control is terrible right now, and the economy is atrocious.”
For Raymond, women’s rights stood out.
“Abortion and how the country will be led for the next two or three years,” she said. “It’s our right to vote, and everyone should express their voice, and in this day and time with abortion, that’s my main reason to vote. Because it’s my right.”
Juanita Cropper of Lake Jackson voted with her faith, she said.
“It’s important to make sure this country gets this proper leadership it needs,” Cropper said. “Christian values influenced my decisions.”
Controlling the border and crime were top issues for James M. Ellis of Angleton.
“I think the process is good; this gives us a voice,” he said. “Everyone should exercise their right to vote and determine who our leaders are. My top issues were border control and making sure we have a good district attorney that fights crime within the city.”
Crime was also on Cindy Meier of Angleton’s mind when she voted, she said.
“I think voting is very important, and I am very excited this year about voting,” she said. “I think we can make some big changes in our government.”
Polling places are open all from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and all next week, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
