ANGLETON — Brazoria County is under a burn ban for the second time this year. It takes effect today.
Commissioners’ Court approved the ban during its meeting Tuesday because of the lack of substantial rainfall and windy conditions. The county has received just five-hundredths of an inch of rain since Sept. 10 at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport.
“Without having a significant bout of rain and increasing in dead vegetation and the enormous amount of fire calls we’re starting to experience, this is in line to help protect people’s properties,” Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had some significant fires, and we want to make sure everyone is safe.”
The county will keep an eye on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures ground moisture. It stood at 630 on Tuesday on a scale of up to 800, with the higher number denoting drier conditions.
County Judge Matt Sebesta can lift the ban if the index falls below 400 for five consecutive days.
Violations of the burn ban order include burning any combustible material outside of an enclosure, serving to contain all flames and/or sparks and ordering such burning by others, according to the release.
Contained barbecue pits and grills are allowed; however, open flame pits are not.
Any violation of this ban is punishable by a fine, the release stated.
The ban applies only to unincorporated areas of the county. All municipalities in the county already prohibit open burning.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.