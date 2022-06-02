Historian is just one of the titles given to Nat Hickey, but one he wore proudly.
Born just six years after its incorporation, Hickey spent all but a handful of his 99 years in Freeport, serving the community he loved and sharing its history. A proud American and member of the “Greatest Generation,” Hickey died on Memorial Day.
His love for history and Freeport were ingrained in his entire life, said Freeport Historical Museum Destinations Director LeAnn Strahan, and he took on a leading role in creating the museum that honors both.
“Having the opportunity to share the rich history of Freeport throughout the museum was very important to him,” Strahan said. “Without Mr. Hickey, there would not be a museum for certain. To him, if he felt something was a part of history, he would want it to be at the museum. He was also out spreading the word about the Freeport Historical Museum. He took great pride in the museum and was constantly bringing in items.”
Hickey’s Freeport contributions included his career at the Dow Chemical Co. for almost 20 years before transferring to become BASF’s first local employee in 1961, staying with that company until 1967. He was also a local business owner, a bailiff for Judge Bob May, served on Freeport City Council and worked for the city as property manager before retiring at age 96.
Despite his lengthy and diverse resume, Hickey remained humble, Strahan said. His only significant time away from Freeport came after he graduated from Freeport High School in 1942, when he joined the U.S. Army and served in the signal corps during world War II.
After returning home in September 1945, Hickey married Rosemary Theo Lowery, his high school sweetheart, who passed away in 2006. They had three children, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
“The only time he left Freeport was when he was in the war overseas,” Strahan said. “This was his home and where he spent his years with his love and raised his family and owned his businesses and employed so many people.
Throughout his life, Hickey served as Chair of the Jaycee’s Fishing Fiesta in the 50s and spent hours repairing bikes for children at Christmas, as well as a Charter Member of VFW 4341, according to his obituary.
Freeport native Dan Kessner, a fellow local historian, saw the work Hickey did for the community, he said.
“I’ve known him since about the time the museum opened,” Kessner said. “He did a lot of things for the city. He had a lot of pictures of old Freeport and did a lot of things for the museum. We did work together on some things, but not too much, I would ask him questions. He had a lot of ideas about things. He had a mind that remembered so many things and he gave knowledge to the museum. He helped Freeport on so many different things.”
Hickey had an innate desire to make things work, and he wanted the museum to be something people could be proud of, Kessner said.
“He will be remembered as a pioneer, so to speak, of Freeport,” Kessner said. “He will have a legacy of being remembered for all that he did for Freeport. He was a good man.”
Sharon Rogers, former BASF Freeport manager of community and government affairs, got an early taste of Hickey’s love for history and efforts to preserve it.
“I’ve known him since the late 1960s when his company provided contract employees for BASF,” she said. “Many years later, when the Freeport site was celebrating the 50th anniversary, I reached out to him to see if he had any old photos we could copy, and he very generously offered to loan me several three-ringed binders full of pictures. Nat was well known for his historical knowledge of the area and he was instrumental in establishing the Freeport Historical Museum.”
Additionally, she worked closely with him during renovation of the Schuster Home Museum in Freeport, she said.
“I admire his work ethic very much,” she said. “He was a remarkable man. Although I didn’t see him often, it was comforting to know he was there. I could ask him anything about Freeport’s history and he would know the answer. I was glad to call him a friend and fellow lover of history. He will be missed.”
He had the knowledge of Freeport’s history and he was dedicated to preserving that, which will be his legacy, she said.
“He was very generous with sharing his knowledge,” Rogers said. “It’s important as we go forward culturally to know as much as we can about our past and preserve that for future generations. I hope people will recognize him for the work he’s done to preserve and promote Freeport. He was unique in that; that was his passion.”
Hickey’s services will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Drive in Clute.
Instead of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport.
“He was the living, breathing history of Freeport, and what strikes me the most is what a treasure we lost because there was so much that went with him that we’ll never know,” Strahan said.
