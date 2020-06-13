Maria Teresa Attar forgave Sadie Proffitt during her victim impact statement 18 years ago, but she cannot accept that Proffitt’s early release from prison was fair.
Proffitt got a chance to enjoy her children and grandchildren for almost a decade before dying outside of prison, something Attar’s 18-year-old twin sons, Omar and Danny, did not get since the fire Proffitt set killed them, Omar’s wife Felicita and their 1-year-old son, Omar Jr.
“They never went on an airplane,” Maria said of her sons. “They never had the chance to do so many things.”
The same now is true for many other offenders who are being considered for medical parole — that opportunity has gone away because of Sadie Proffitt’s early release for a debilitating but nonterminal medical condition.
“This case caused a re-evaluation, no doubt about it,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
Proffitt set her Woodhollow Apartment building on fire Oct. 10, 2000, to make her husband’s natural death look like an accident. An accidental death would’ve doubled his $15,000 of life insurance.
Danny was visiting the family upstairs and they were all asleep. The fire trapped them, and after Felicita pleaded with a 911 dispatcher to save her baby, they all died from smoke inhalation.
At trial and after her release from prison, Proffitt continued to deny she set the fire, claiming her husband caused it by falling asleep while smoking.
MEDICAL QUESTIONS
A Brazoria County jury convicted Proffitt of murder in 2002, sentencing her to 60 years in prison. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles granted her medical release in 2011, 20 years before she was eligible for parole.
Proffitt died April 27 at age 74, after almost nine years living in a Fort Worth nursing home. Her specific medical condition was never released to the public, but a Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman said at the time of her parole Proffitt had a “chronic, degenerative neuropathic disease.”
After her death, representatives of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the University of Texas Medical Branch, which runs the prison’s medical system, declined to release her medical records, citing privacy laws.
The Facts filed a Texas Public Information Act request for her medical and parole records, which counsel for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice declined to release citing privileged and confidential information. The Facts requested the matter be sent to the Texas Attorney General for an opinion.
TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel said the department does not have Proffitt’s death certificate or information about how she died, as she was no longer in their custody.
Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles spokesman Raymond Estrada also said they did not have the information Friday, but earlier said TDCJ is responsible for the supervision of offenders while incarcerated and after release and that TDCJ’s Reentry and Integration Division oversees the Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision program.
TDCJ does receive notification of deaths in this circumstance, but not documentation like death certificates, Desel said.
‘I DON’T FEEL ANYTHING’
Maria and husband Ray Attar expressed condolences to Proffitt’s family for her death, but said it doesn’t change much for them.
“I know the feeling of losing someone, and I know it’s hard,” Ray said. “I still believe the final judgement … is with God.”
The end of Proffitt’s life is actually somewhat inconsequential for them.
“I really don’t feel anything,” Maria said.
For Felicita’s mother, Anna Gutierrez, Proffitt’s death was a reason to celebrate.
“I’m not trying to be ugly, it’s just that the happiest day I’ve had yet is hearing that she died,” Gutierrez said.
LACK OF NOTIFICATION
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles did not notify the parents, other family members or Yenne when Proffitt was being considered for medical parole, nor when she was released, they say.
“We were shocked because it was a 3g offense, an aggravated crime,” Yenne said.
With that offense, prisoners cannot be paroled for at least half of their sentences, or 30 years, whichever comes first.
“In that, you couldn’t be paroled… There was a significant notice issue,” Yenne said.
During Proffitt’s time in the nursing home she knitted, watched television, had a Facebook page and had her family visit her. Her son posted a picture of himself painting her nails last year.
The prison system said at the time of her release a parole officer was supposed to visit her once a month, but did not respond when asked if that was the case until her death. The Facts has filed a public records request for her parole records, which TDCJ’s attorney said are privileged and confidential.
“I don’t like the justice system in Texas at all,” Maria Attar said. “They had no reason to release her.”
When Gutierrez first heard Proffitt was out of jail, she said she felt like she was suffocating by breathing the same air as her.
“The State of Texas really stabbed us in the back with that one,” Gutierrez said.
RELEASE OBJECTIONS
Ray began an online petition to put Proffitt back in prison, which gathered 1,915 signatures. He wrote letters to every Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles member, then-Gov. Rick Perry and other local representatives, he said, and got no responses.
“They didn’t even respond, that’s what’s so bad about it,” Ray said. “But what can you do? Nothing.”
The families discussed whether another trial could potentially put Proffitt back in prison, since she was convicted only for the murders of Felicita and Omar Sr., Maria said. But another trial would have been way too difficult since the first was already agonizing, she said.
“The first time was the worst thing, because they show you all the evidence … You don’t want to live with that picture in your mind,” Maria Attar said.
The Attars believe the reason the board released Proffitt was so the state didn’t have to pay for her medical expenses. They were told it would be better to release her and have the federal government pay for it through programs like Medicare, he said.
“That logic hurt me so much,” Ray said. “I am more sick than her.”
The early release impacted them more than her death, he said.
The families were under the impression upon Proffitt’s release that she would live another six months to a year. They knew she wasn’t terminal, but classified under long-term care for medically recommended intensive supervision.
“The day she died I really took a deep breath,” Gutierrez said. “It was like a lot had been lifted off of me … I waited so long for this to happen.”
Gutierrez believes Proffitt was manipulative and exaggerated her condition to the parole board. She thinks it was a mistake and that the board did not intentionally let her out, she said.
At the time of Proffitt’s release, Gutierrez contacted state Sen. Joan Huffman, who is a member of the Crime Victims Institute Advisory Board. Huffman has helped fewer murderers be released from prison, Gutierrez said.
“They don’t do what they did with Sadie Proffitt … I don’t think any of us have heard of another murderer being released,” she said.
MEDICAL PAROLE CHANGES
Something has changed about the way the systems handle medical parole, but the law hasn’t, Yenne said.
“I believe that after this happened, that the Legislature and the parole board took note that this was not what should’ve happened,” she said. “And they shored up what was supposed to have been.”
In fiscal year 2011, the year Proffitt received parole, 44 prisoners were released on medically recommended intensive supervision for long-term care, according to Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles data. The number has not been that high since, with 25 in fiscal year 2017, 11 in fiscal year 2018 and 17 in fiscal year 2019 fitting into the same category.
However, Texas Board of Pardon and Parole’s statistical reports for 2015 and 2016 transposes the categories of “elderly” and “long-term care” for some years. The 2016 report suggests there were 44 elderly releases and four long-term care releases in 2011, the opposite of what the 2013 report lists. Estrada did not respond to an email asking whether the categories were incorrectly transposed.
The board is reviewing more inmates for medical parole overall and approving fewer releases, according to the data. The medical parole categories include terminally ill, physically handicapped, long-term care, elderly, mentally ill and intellectually disabled.
In 2011, 1,807 inmates were screened for medical parole, 349 were presented to the board and 100 were approved, the data shows. In 2019, 2,803 were screened, 196 were presented and 76 were approved.
The process changed, Yenne said, and there is definitely more notification now.
The prison and parole systems were not forthcoming with information about Proffitt’s case, Yenne said, arguing the public needs to know there is a serious medical condition when this happens.
The chairman of the board of pardons and paroles did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the spokesman for the department.
LIFE GOES ON
Maria Attar had to forgive Proffitt to continue on with her life, she said.
“I could not live with myself hating her. It would be like living in Hell,” she said.
“I cannot forgive her,” Ray Attar said.
The couple respects each other’s conflicting opinions.
There is no pain that compares to losing a child, and it’s something they feel every day, they said.
Gutierrez feels like the Sadie Proffitt chapter of her life is finally closed, and she can focus all of her energy on her children and grandchildren, she said.
For the 19th year, Gutierrez and her family will bring a cake to Felicita’s grave for her birthday June 27, blow out candles and remember the beauty queen she was, Gutierrez said. She never left the house without her hair and makeup done.
“That’s all we get,” Gutierrez said. “We don’t get to paint her nails.”
Throughout Proffitt’s years, she never admitted her guilt or apologized to the family.
“I miss them every single day. There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about them,” Maria said of her children. “There is no closure, even with her dying, I’m still with my emptiness inside.”
