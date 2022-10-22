WEST COLUMBIA — Bringing to life the famous stories of haunts in Brazoria County, the Varner-Hogg Plantation will host its annual storytelling event, “Ghosts Along the Brazos.”
The family-friendly presentation of local legends at the historical site is inspired by the book of the same name by Catherine Munson Foster. The book tell the county’s most well-known ghost stories, and as the plantation resides right along the Brazos River, it is a perfect place for the legends to be shared.
“This is definitely a family event,” site educator William Polley said. “We just want to get people out here and enjoy what we have here. We try to have a little bit of something for everyone.”
The free event from 6 to 11 p.m. today will feature story tellers, activities such as face painting, learning about funeral practices and a variety of vendor and entertainment options.
“We’ll have food trucks, hayrides as well as the haunted woods, which is recommended for 12 and up. We will also have the Astros game playing as well because we know some people will want to be watching that,” Polley said.
The stories from “Ghosts Along the Brazos” are the star of the event, though.
“We will have storytellers telling the stories from the book, stories like The Lady in the Gray Taffeta Dress, Ghost Who Lost His Head, The Devil of Old Velasco, The Ghost Dogs of Orozimbo, The Light of Bailey’s Prairie, The Milita and a Victorian Funeral for James Hogg,” Polley said.
Admission is free, through donations are welcome as the event is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the site. Proceeds go into providing more programs and activities.
“We do receive outside funding that helps run the site, but the funding from events like this helps do more things when it comes to educational events for the public that come from our own budget,” Polley said.
Outside food and drinks are not allowed on the plantation and parking at the gate is limited. Closed-toe shoes suitable for walking are recommended, as is bringing a flashlight as the plantation gets very dark as the sun sets.
“We just want everyone to come out and enjoy the nice Saturday night with us, learn a little bit about history in the area and maybe be encouraged to visit again in the future,” Polley said.
For information on Ghosts Along the Brazos, call the plantation during regular business hours at 979-345-4656 or visit thc.texas.gov.
