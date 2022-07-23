Eight passengers from a disabled vessel off Freeport were brought in by the Coast Guard after they received a call just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Watchstanders from the Houston-Galveston sector picked up the distress call from a 54-foot sport fisher after the boat experienced an engine fire, a Coast Guard news release states. The fire disabled the vessel about 500 yards out from the Freeport jetties.
“It is absolutely crucial for all boaters to carry a working VHF-FM marine radio,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan-Cesar Shields said in the release. “This boat operator’s use of a marine radio enabled us to quickly dispatch rescue crews and tow the vessel out of harm’s way,” the operations specialist continued.
No injuries were reported after the Guard’s 45-foot response boat came to the aid of the vessel and towed it back to the Surfside Marina.
Bicyclist behind bars: Michael Allen Boudreaux found himself on the wrong side of the law Thursday night when the Freeport Police were called to investigate a suspicious circumstance call in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
They had been contacted at 10:46 p.m. and were told Boudreaux had almost been struck by a motorist because he was riding a bicycle in the middle of the street. Rather than stop, Boudreaux attempted to pedal away, leading to a chase and the cyclist’s arrest.
“He ended up going to jail for felony-3 evading because under the transportation code, a bicycle could be considered a vehicle,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
A third-degree felony for evading police results if a person has a prior conviction. The charge can result in a possible combination of two to 10 years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.
“I believe he might have been intoxicated at the time, but they didn’t charge him with it,” Freeport Police Sgt. John Perez said.
He noted public intoxication is a misdemeanor and Boudreaux was being charged with a felony.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
