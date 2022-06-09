DANBURY — With new leadership in place after last month’s municipal elections, Danbury City Council is taking a revised approach as it starts to work on the city’s 2022-23 budget.
“It’s still in the works. We changed it up a little bit. The look is a little different,” Mayor Sue Powell said. “Council wanted all of the fund balances to be represented on the budget, so it’s more clear as to where the city’s money is allocated.”
The one-document approach the council is taking in its redesign is intended to help members more easily determine things such as which funds are restricted in how they are used.
Danbury City Council started the process with a workshop session Tuesday. Powell and council members Gordon Hatthorn and Kylie Kroschel all replaced incumbents in the May 7 election, joining Rocky Hicks, Jon Williams and Keith Woods, all of whom were elected for the first time in May 2021.
The projected 2022-23 budget is expected to increase from the current $413,000 to a projected $450,000. The estimate is necessary because taxable property values haven’t been finalized.
“We don’t have the information and we won’t have it until August, I believe,” Powell said. “I don’t have a timeline in front of me, but I believe the appraisal district sends it out in August.”
One thing helping the budget is outside revenue. These will help with many of the larger projects that otherwise may not have been completed.
“We have quite a few grants in process, and with those grants, it’s going to cover a lot of the projects that we want to do. So we are just trying to wrap our hands around what’s going to be left that’s not covered by the grants,” Powell said.
That process will take even longer, however, with Powell estimating that the numbers for the grants might not be available until at least October.
“We did put a couple of new line-items for projects in the budget, just in case a grant doesn’t cover it,” Powell said. “One is ground storage. We need to work on our ground storage well and also the sports complex. We added a project line for that, because there’s some work that needs to be done there.”
The Utility Department will likely see an increase in the next budget because it needs a new vehicle.
“We’re very conservative at this point,” Powell said. “We know there’s going to be an increase, but we don’t want to overshoot it, because then there’s a lot of numbers that you have to rework.”
