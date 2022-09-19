ANGLETON
District discusses partnership with daycare
At the top of the meeting agenda, the school board of trustees will discuss converging resources with Imagination Station Daycare.
The two entities will try to bridge a program between the school and daycare for child-care services for teen moms, which is a program that was discontinued about 10 to 15 years ago.
A discussion to approve contracting services for special education programs to be taught by certified teachers.
An agreement with PBK Architectures for a support services renovation project will also be discussed.
The meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 1900 North Downing.
BRAZORIA
Council meets to finalize fiscal year 2022-2023 city budget
A public hearing on the proposed 2022 tax rate will be called to order.
The 2022 proposed tax rate is 68.05 cents per $100 taxable value.
The council will also take action to approve a replat of Brugman Subdivision on CR 429.
Also on the agenda is a discussion to approve a payment request for $87,165.00 to CFG Industries, LLC for the Elevated Storage Tank Rehab Project.
The meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoria City Hall on 201 S. Main St.
CLUTE
Low attendance waiver to be discussed
Following a week that started off with a threat scare, the school board of trustees will discuss the low attendance waiver promised to parents who decided to keep their children at home last Monday.
The district saw its Monday attendance level at merely 53 percent. While attendance returned to normal numbers on Tuesday, parents were concerned that the absence would negatively affect their child’s attendance rate. The district assured parents it would not.
Also on the agenda, the board will review the state accountability results report and the athletic character education report.
A bond planning and construction update will also be given.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Brazosport ISD administrative building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute.
FREEPORT
EDC budget on agenda
After taking care of the city’s budget and tax rate in their previous meeting, the Freeport City Council will discuss the budget for the Freeport Economic Development Corporation after hearing a presentation from their President, Mingo Marquez, on the grants given out by the EDC.
The council will also vote on approval of a FEMA grant of almost $114,000 for the training of firefighters and will hear about a plan to redistrict Freeport’s wards for future voting purposes.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the court room of the Police Department building, 430 N Brazosport Blvd.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Budget and taxes up for vote
Holiday Lakes’ City Council is set to vote on their budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year that begins in October. The tax rate is set to stay flat with the current year.
In other business, there will be a discussion regarding permit requirements for manufactured homes over five years old and travel trailers. Changes to deposits and rental fees are also on the agenda.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Holiday Lakes Municipal Building, 195 North Texas Avenue.
IOWA COLONY
Residents get a voice on proposed tax rate
A public hearing to discuss the council’s proposed tax rate will be held as they look to adopt it at this week's meeting.
With a proposed tax rate of 51.92 cents per $100 of taxable value, the city is looking at a no-new revenue rate of 47.69 cents per $100 of taxable value and a voter approval rate of $1.17 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The council will discuss the rates with a possible approval of the budget that contains revenues and expenses at 8.4 million.
There will be a discussion to authorize a grant application for bulletproof shields for the police department.
A resolution to adopt a development agreement with Castlerock for property North of Dubuque Parkway and West of Highway 288 is also on the agenda.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 12003 Iowa Colony Boulevard.
JONES CREEK
Public Hearing to be held
The Aldermen of the Village of Jones Creek are having a public hearing before holding a record vote on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
There will also be discussion with possible action on changes in ordinances including, but not limited to, adding a $15 administrative fee to getting a permit, increasing tax rates and increasing court fines for traffic tickets.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
Public hearing to be held before regular meeting
A public hearing and first reading for rezoning a three acre lot of the Family Life Church site to the professional office buildings near it is the first item on the agenda.
Following the hearing, the regular meeting includes discussions on the Northwood subdivision about the pedestrian crossing from FM 2004 to That Way Street and if the HOA should install security cameras in the right away on Deerwood Street and Northwood Drives.
Business owners can expect to hear the first draft on a mobile food vendor courts ordinance and a reading on ordinances for massage establishments concerning administrative inspections to check on state law compliance.
There will also be updates on the downtown revitalization project.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight in city hall chambers, 25 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson.
QUINTANA
Three meetings scheduled
The Quintana City Council hold their regular meeting, as well as special meetings for the discussion and adoption of the budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.
The proposed tax rate is under 1.6 cents per $100 of appraised value.
In other business, there will be discussion to hire a landscaping company to perform maintenance on the town’s right-of-ways and lots.
The meetings will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall, 814 Lamar.
SWEENY
Tax rate set for vote
The tax rate of $0.67844 per $100 of appraised property valuation will be voted on by the Sweeny City Council on Tuesday. The rate is between the no-new revenue and voter approval rate. The council will also view information related to an audit on the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In other business, there will be discussion of the city’s contract with waste connection for picking up the city’s trash, as well as an update on the annual Sweeny Elementary Thanksgiving Feast, set for Sunday, November 20, and the Halloween in the Park event, held on October 29.
Information on a proposed project for the extension of Calvie Brown Road will be taken before council.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
District will discuss budget updates
Revised plans and budget updates are a few items that residents will hear at the Columbia - Brazoria’s ISD board of trustees meeting.
A revised compensation plan for 2022-2023 is expected to be discussed. This includes the district's planned outline on compensation for employees, teacher salaries, professional salaries, administrative salaries and stipends.
A cost analysis on the curriculum will be covered as well as a discussion to approve coaching and autism grant training.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 520 South Sixteen Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.