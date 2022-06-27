FREEPORT — The history of Surfside and Freeport runs to the start of Texas itself, and prominently the Texas Revolution — a fact that historical societies in the area celebrate.
Surfside, originally Velasco, was the site of the unofficial first battle of the Texas Revolution on June 25, 1832, with the Battle of Fort Velasco. The Freeport Historical Museum commemorated the event with its second living history event Saturday in the museum and the area outside it.
“It brings together over 30 living historians from across the state. That includes museum institutions and heritage organizations that work to share that history and knowledge with the public," Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon said. "So through a series of demonstrations and programming, we're able to do just that.”
Much of the history that has happened in the area is not well known, a fact the museum is trying to correct through interactive days and exhibits.
“A lot of this history they have in the museum I didn’t know about until recently, and I grew up here, so it’s really interesting to see and learn about,” local Alicia Scott said.
Historians and reenactors came from as far as Louisiana to share their knowledge about Velasco's role in the formation of Texas, giving insight on aspects such as the clothes worn by settlers, the weapons they used and the games they played.
“It's a great coming together of all these different people, different organizations to bring awareness of just how historically significant the mouth of the Brazos is," Dillon said. "I mean, from here on down, there's a lot of history — a lot of history.”
Many in the organizations believe living reenactors and exhibits are the best way to portray history, whether it be simple, time-accurate outfits or cannon-launching events. These activities, which were part of Saturday's event, offer the chance to people to ask questions and learn more.
“History is easier learned and taught if it’s fun. With stuff like this you can see, touch, smell, hear history and get a visceral understanding of the time,” artillery and historical amusements historian George Rollow said.
Many historians were involved in the creation of the event. Outside the museum, men and women were dressed in their handmade revolutionary-era best, demonstrating a piece of what life was like with canopy set-ups, authentic weapon displays and cannon firings.
“One of the things that makes people want to come and see it is that it's not really hands-on history, but to get to experience part of it by talking to the people that do it," Brazoria Historical Militia member James Glover said. "That's why we wear the funny clothes, which is what they wore back then or very close to it. The tools, the guns and things like that (show) how it was done.”
Inside the museum, guests could see the Velasco exhibit put together by Dillon, and various historical organizations presented their own pieces of history. While a fiddle player was in the corner, dress makers were hand-sewing a dress from start to finish that day and a card dealer taught visitors popular gambling games from that period. Sons of the Republic of Texas members spoke to visitors about their lineage, Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical Park representatives spoke about their own connection to history and the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association discussed its monument initiative and Fort Velasco building process.
“We're excited to be here. I mean, it's another way to remember our history," Sons of the Republic of Texas President Ray Beall said. "We had a young man that came through and he's talking about getting his doctorate in history, you know, and to be able to relate with him and encourage him. And then, of course, hearing the cannons go off, it’s all so exciting.”
A network of historians and reenactors has been created through sharing the common interest of Texas History, many of whom came support the Velasco exhibit and the work put into it.
“I think it's really important to be supporting other historical organizations in the area. And what the Freeport Historical Museum has been doing lately is just outstanding," Lake Jackson Historical Museum Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. "The work that Wade and the whole crew has put in to expand their exhibits, expand their programming, we're just really excited to be here and support that work.”
The Fort Velasco exhibit will remain open to the public at the Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave., in Freeport. Admission is $3 for children, seniors and veterans, and $5 for adults.
In the process of rebuilding the history of Fort Velasco, the Old Fort Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee is on a mission to find descendants of those involved in the Battle of Fort Velasco. More information about ancestry and their mission can be found at fortvelasco.org.
