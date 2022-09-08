Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Banquet: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Limited to 15 students. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Friday
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Escape, a Journey tribute band. Bring lawn chairs for live music, food trucks and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Fun Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Sam Moon/Shopping and House of Pies. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person and all travelers are to pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Missionary Benefit Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013.
Playdate At The Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Aimed at kids ages 4 to 6. Let your little ones explore the museum, sing songs and learn about history in a fun environment. Call 979-297-1570.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Alden B. Dow Office Museum Grand Re-Opening: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free Admission. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Distinguished Alumni and Educator Hall Of Fame: 5 to 7 p.m. come-and-go reception at Angleton ISD CTE Center, 1 Campus Drive, Angleton. Honoring 2022 inductees. Call Hanna Chalmers at 979-864-8040.
Texas State Shoot Showdown championship: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Cowboy mounted shooting competition featuring target shooting on horseback. Presented by South Texas Gunslingers. Free admission; live music. Call 979-308-9511 or visit facebook.com/southtxgunslingers.
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
BCFA Kick Off Dinner Auction & Dance: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds auditorium, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Live music, dance and auction. Proceeds benefit Brazoria County Fair Association. Call 979-849-6416 or visit bcfa.org.
Marshall High School Alumni Fundraiser registration: Traveling Sept. 16 to Golden Nugget Lake Charles. Leaving Angleton Walmart at 4 p.m., returning at midnight. $40 round trip. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Lake Jackson Garden Club: 10:30 a.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Program on hummingbirds. Contact Susan Chappell at 979-265-2338 or lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Brazoria Library Bash: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 620 S. Brooks St. Brazoria Community Library Association-sponsored event with kids’ activities, craft vendors, sno-cones, food trucks and silent auction. 979-798-2372.
Saddle Series: 6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Also Sept. 17, Oct. 1. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual BBQ: 11 a.m. at 220 Peach Point Road, Freeport. $10 plates. Call 979-201-3594.
Teen Button Making: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 12-18. Supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Dino-Blocks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Tween Makers Button Making: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8-11. Supplies provided. Space limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Missionary Benefit Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013.
Sunday
Patriot Day: 2 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and paying tribute to first responders and military. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-415-2603 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
Hurricane Carla 61 Years Later: 5:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free open to the public presentation on one of the most devastating storms of the 20th century. Call 979-265-7661.
Texas State Shoot Showdown championship: 9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Cowboy mounted shooting competition featuring target shooting on horseback. Presented by South Texas Gunslingers. Free admission; Cowboy Church service. Call 979-308-9511 or visit facebook.com/southtxgunslingers.
Damon VFD Benefit: 11 a.m. at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. $15 plate. Drive through or dine in. Live music, live and silent auctions, multi-gun raffle. Call Nicky at 713-202-2597 or Tammy at 979-481-0044.
History Talks: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Free. Discussion of historical events affecting Brazoria County. Contact 979-849-5965 or jamesg@brazoria-county.com.
“Original Documentary Project” auditions: 7 to 9 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theatre, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Participants must be at least 14 years of age and commit to bi-weekly meetings. Call 979-265-7661.
“Steel Magnolias”: 2:30 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
