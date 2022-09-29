LAKE JACKSON — Raptor, as anyone who’s seen “Jurassic Park” knows, means “bird of prey,” with the descendants of dinosaurs — hawks, eagles, owls and even vultures — typically taking to the skies looking for their next meal.
This weekend, the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory is giving people an opportunity to get to know birds of prey better as they present both a Raptor Identification Workshop and a celebration of their series of hawk watches at Smith Point.
This is the 26th year for Hawk Watch, one of many across not just in Texas but across the globe.
“We count every hawk — every raptor really — that comes across the sky over the Hawk Watch. We ID it and put it in a database,” observatory Education and Outreach Manager Celeste Silling said. “With the collaboration of all the other hawk watches, we’re able to track the populations of the hawks, track their movements and see whether or not there are any species that are facing any dangers.”
This is the second year the observatory is marking the occasion with a special event.
“We celebrated our 25th year last year, because that was a big milestone, and we just had so much fun doing it, we said, ‘We’ll do this every year,’” Silling said.
Despite rain last year, close to 100 people showed up. They’re hoping for better weather and even better attendance for 2022.
A great-horned owl and Harris’s hawk will be on display for close-up observation for those who want to see the majestic creatures without aid of binoculars.
“There will also be hawks overhead, obviously, flying and we’ll have our raptor ID experts out there helping people ID those,” Silling said.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the observatory, 299 Highway 332 W. in Lake Jackson, with food and drinks provided.
There is a charge, however, for the Raptor Identification Workshop, a two-day event bookending the Hawk Watch program. It’s a good first step for enthusiasts who want to start moving toward being an expert.
“The celebration is a good entry point if you haven’t ID’d any hawks before and are just kind of interested in stepping your little toe in there, because there will be people there who can help you,” Silling said. “But if you’re someone who’s passionate about bird watching and wants to be even better at it, the class is a great idea, because Bill Clark, the person who’s going to be teaching it, he is a world-renowned raptor expert and he gets into all of the nitty gritty,”
That includes deeper information than simply general appearance, but traits like wing shape and how many beats-per-minute they use to fly. Clark should know as a 50-year veteran of working with raptors and a stint as director of the National Wildlife Federation’s Raptor Information Center.
Selling said Clark will be helping attendees recognize raptors indigenous to the Gulf Coast area.
The cost of the workshop is $150 and include a series of sessions from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the observatory. A field trip to Smith Point follows from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for people to put what they learned into practice.
Attendees will find Smith Point by taking the Highway 61 exit off of Interstate 10 to go south. As Highway 61 turns to FM 562, motorists will want to continue to Smith Point and turn left at the intersection after the Hawkins Camp Road to reach the tower for the watch and its parking lot. Attendance is free.
To sign up for the workshop, interested parties can call 979-480-0999 or go to the observatory’s website at gcbo.org and fill out a form. Clark’s book is also available at the observatory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.