LAKE JACKSON — A second Angleton man is charged with capital murder in connection with a Lake Jackson man’s slaying during a home invasion.
Police served the warrant to Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the city jail, where he was in custody on an unrelated charge of being a fugitive from justice, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Curran is the second person to be charged with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Cory Bayless during a home invasion that also left his 17-year-old son in critical condition, police said. The home invasion happened at about 11:10 p.m. June 27 at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street in Lake Jackson.
The teenager was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon and released from a Houston hospital shortly after, Welch said.
Joseph Anthony Lee Moore, 30, of Angleton was the first to be charged June 30. As officers went to arrest Moore, he shot himself in the chest in a home in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny, police said.
Moore’s condition was listed as critical but stable at a Houston hospital Thursday evening, Welch said.
Both have a bond set at $25 million, he said.
A white Ford Edge is also believed to have been used and damaged by gunfire during the shooting, Welch said. He would not say whether police have located the vehicle and whether they believe there are other people involved in the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the the Lake Jackson Police Department investigations division at 979-415-2700.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
