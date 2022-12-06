RICHWOOD — Problems with higher costs and supply issues have hindered efforts to improve a city park, but the Keep Richwood Beautiful Commission is pressing forward.
Volunteers recently worked on the commission’s second planned upgrade to Larry Johnson Park by installing a blue geodome, a piece of playground equipment for young children to climb over and through.
“We had an issue with the delivery of the playground equipment and we were missing some things, so we couldn’t finish it,” City Secretary Kirsten Garcia said. “They have had to postpone the upgrades until they can get the correct items they need for it.”
The small park off Magnolia Lane and Audubon Woods Drive has been the group’s focus for improvements this year, but the process has been slowed by higher than expected costs.
“A new sign for Larry Johnson would have been almost double what we paid for Ellis Park, so they decided to use the money we already had allocated to upgrade that sign to improve the parking within there, because before it was kind of dilapidated,” Garcia said.
Board member Amanda Reynolds was on-site for completion of the geodome. They also purchased a slide, swing and rock wall for future phases.
“We were hoping to work with the city to get some utilities out there for at least a restroom stall so that it’s easier for people who use the park for longer,” Reynolds said.
New nets were put up at the basketball court, and fresh paint to mark the surface would make it more enticing for residents to use, she said.
Keep Richwood Beautiful, which is frequently awarded for its efforts by the national and state organizations, is benefiting from increased community support as it carries out its projects, Reynolds said. In addition to its annual park improvement work, it oversees the community garden, landscaping around the city’s stone entrance signs and organizes local events.
“We have actually had some additional volunteers as of late that have been helping us water and harvest so that’s been a big help,” she said.
The commission has postponed future workdays at Larry Johnson Park until the proper material is available instead of rescheduling and having to cancel.
Its next event will be Sippin’ with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richwood City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd. N. Guests will be able to visit with and write letters to Santa, do some crafts, sip on hot chocolate and feast on some cookies at the free, family-friendly event.
The commission next meets at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at Richwood City Hall.
