FREEPORT — Wade Dillon has been busy with his restructuring of the Freeport Historical Museum, but the work he, his staff and volunteers have produced since he arrived two years ago has not gone unnoticed.
He and the museum recently received the 2022 Spirit of Texas Independence Award at the Texas Independence Trail Region’s annual Texian Rally. The award recognizes partners with projects and programs that have measurable impact on regional heritage tourism in a striking and powerful manner.
Efforts to promote the history of the Battle of Velasco earned the prize for Dillon and the organizers of Fort Velasco Day, which highlights the Battle of Velasco.
The Battle of Velasco has been a topic of a lot of local interest in recent years with the community celebrating the anniversary of the engagement between the newly established Texians and the Mexican Army at a time before the official beginning of the revolution. It includes exhibits in the Freeport and Surfside museums and a memorial to the soldiers who died being built for 2023 from specs that surfaced from 1833.
“The Texas Independence Trail Region had their annual Texian Rally in the town of Cuero. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend as I was participating in the Living History Program and couldn’t miss any more work, but I had nominated our Fort Velasco exhibit and Fort Velasco Day for their Spirit of Texas Independence Award,” Dillon said.
The museum’s recently elevated executive director found out about the award when he returned from the program.
The Texas Independence Trail Region is a group of 28 counties in southeastern Texas, including Brazoria, that is part of the Texas Heritage Trails Program. Both efforts highlight the history and culture of the area to promote education and tourism, especially around 10 scenic driving trails designated in 1968 by the state highway department.
The museum’s exhibit guides visitors through what led up to the Battle of Velasco, which occurred June 25-26, 1832. The display includes the politics of Texas and Mexico at the time — many Texians were originally supportive of Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna’s revolution in that country — and the people involved.
It also looks at how it helped spur the Texas Revolution in 1835. The history is linked to the point some call it the first battle of the revolution despite it happening three years prior.
“It involved reading panels, it involved original artifacts and then we had our annual Fort Velasco Day which accompanied the exhibit,” Dillon said. “We had close to 40 living historians or reenactors and museum professionals from across the state of Texas as well as Louisiana join us for that day.”
When Dillon came to Freeport in 2020 as the coordinator for the museum, he learned Fort Velasco would be an important focus of his job given its 4-mile proximity and pivotal role in Texas history.
“I think that everyone is playing a crucial part in bringing attention to that history,” he said. “I would say that I think a lot of it has to do with the research done by Chris Kneupper. Last year or the year previous they did ground-penetrating radar where they believe they found the original Fort Velasco. I think that alone lit fires under people.”
Kneupper is a research scientist at Dow Chemical and an “avocational archeologist.”
Dillon has an expertise in the Texas Revolution and that makes it easier for him to bring the elements together to accurately make a presentation or event for the public, he said. He also praised the number of museums and groups delving into all eras of local history, including the recent reopening of the Levi Jordan Plantation.
The museum works with other local history organizations when possible. Dillon said.
“During our Fort Velasco Day, we had the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association set up to spread the awareness of their plans to resurrect that monument,” he said. “We also had the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Lake Jackson Historical Museum and the Brazosport Archeological Society, so we have these local organizations set up here and present their different aspects and elements to the story to the public.”
