ANGLETON
School board to take up tax rate
Adopting the 2022-23 tax rate is up for debate for the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees at their Tuesday meeting.
The district’s proposed property tax rate is $1.22 per $100 of taxable value, which is a decrease from the current year’s 1.26 cents.
The board is going to recommend at its next meeting to drop the interest and sinking tax rate by two cents instead of keeping it the same, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The district is looking at a $76.06 million budget, about $7 million more than this year’s spending, much of it in personnel costs, according to the presentation last week. With this drop in the tax rate, the board is considering calling a bond election worth about $200 million.
Potential bond projects include the addition of a seventh elementary school for $50 million, a second junior high for $90 million, additional safety and security measures across the district for $18.25 million and elementary school improvements for $12 million. This includes renovations for an old middle school, turning the indoor aquatic facility into a staff and facility gym for $9 million, as well as new furniture at $9.5 million and contingencies at $7.75 million.
The overall cost would be $196.5 million.
Other discussion items include adopting prevailing wage rates.
“When you do a bond program, the architects have to give us what the wages they are paying subcontractors,” Edwards said. “So when we go out and find subcontractors to do this work, they will not be paid over a certain amount.”
There will also be a discussion on the compensation plan.
“This is the total compensation plan of how we pay our employees, teacher salaries, professional salaries, administrative salaries and stipends,” Edwards said. “That’s what the board has to approve.”
The board previously approved a $1,000 retention bonus, a $300 Christmas bonus and a minimum 4.1 percent raise, he said.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the administration building, 1900 N. Downing St.
CLUTE
Tax rate, budget hearings to be set
The Brazosport ISD board plans to schedule a public meeting to discuss the 2022-23 budget and tax rate.
A discussion on the proposed property tax rate of $1.13 per $100 taxable value is on the agenda. The new rate is a 4.57 percent decrease from the previous year, according to the agenda.
A public meeting must be held in order to discuss then approve and adopt the new rate and budget for the year. The planned public meeting date is at 6 p.m. Aug 29.
The board will discuss the approval to purchase new tactical shields, helmets and vests for the district police department totaling $50,988, according to Superintendent Danny Massey.
In other business, the board will discuss the approval of teacher appraisals and setting the teacher appraisal calendar, Massey said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
DANBURY
School board sets budget session
The Danbury ISD Board of Trustees will discuss approving the ‘23 budget and proposed tax rate at the upcoming meeting.
The current Danbury ISD property tax rate is $1.29 cents per $100 of taxable value; the proposed tax rate for the new budget is $1.27, Interim Superintendent Patricia Montgomery-Walker said.
Decisions are expected to be made on the compensation plan that funds several salaries across the district.
“We will be sharing with the board a potential pay increase for the staff,” Montgomery said. They approved the compensation plan in May but did not determine what the salary would be such as pay increases.
Action on meal prices for the upcoming school year is on the agenda for deliberation among the board members.
“For the last couple of years, every student in the United States got free lunch and free breakfast,” Montgomery said. “That has come to an end so we have to set meal prices for the coming year for students.”
There will be discussion about enhanced security measure, she said.
“We are going to speak with them about safety increases like a security vestibule at the high school and middle school to help keep our kids and staff members safe.,” she said. “We know we can never make our places impenetrable from evil, but as much as possible, we want to do as much as we can with security.”
The meeting is 6 p.m. today at 2530 CR 208 at the elementary school library.
FREEPORT
Rezoning request returns before council
The City Council will look at a rezoning request which would allow Kisuma, a company that separates magnesium salts from seawater, to build a facility on ground currently listed as residential.
In other business, there will be further talk on the proposed budget, including the possible proposal of a tax rate which would serve as a ceiling the council could not exceed. A public hearing on the matter is expected to be set.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Municipal Court Room, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Bid change up for approval
The City Council will be discussing a change in a bid from Branch Construction which would raise the amount of their contract from $69,643 to $74,335, citing a rise in manufacturing and shipping costs.
In other business, there will be discussion over the proposed tax rate and requests for variances in manufactured homes more than five years old.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Lakes Municipal Building, 195 N. Texas Ave.
JONES CREEK
Tax rate proposal up for vote
Aldermen are expected to vote on a proposed property tax rate for residents. The rate will not be binding, but will likely be debated before being fully adopted for the upcoming fiscal year.
In other business, there will be a closed session to discuss personnel matters, as well as discussion regarding garbage billing issues, consideration of members for the Safe Streets committee and a possible increase for fines in comparison with other municipalities.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
Budget hearing tonight
Residents have the opportunity to comment on the proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year when City Council meets tonight. Council will also present a proposed property tax rate of 32.31 cents per $100 of taxable value, according to the agenda.
Council will allow discussion and then decide on adopting the new budget and tax rate at the meeting.
Brazosport Water Authority representative Juan Longoria will discuss the rate increase requested of the city. In a previous meeting, it was revealed that BWA is requesting an increase of about $2.7 million for the next fiscal year, with more than half — $1.5 million — needed to cover the higher cost of chemicals, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. The remainder will be used for payroll and benefits, maintenance and administrative expenses along with storage, power and lab costs.
Other business includes discussion of the downtown construction, changes to mobile food unit inspections and requirements, and consideration of installing a stop sign at the corner of Jonquil and Cypress streets.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in council chambers, 25 Oak Drive.
QUINTANA
Road closure may be extended
City Council will discuss an amendment for an extension on a road closure due to the pipeline project for floating liquified natural gas.
In other business, the council plans to discuss the creation of committees for the revision of old ordinances and crafting new ordinances as determined by the council.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 814 Lamar St.
SWEENY
City manager to update budget
New City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi will present City Council with an update on the budget process. The new budget must be adopted before the fiscal year turns over Oct. 1.
In other business, there will be discussion of taking action regarding a possibly unsafe structure at 408 Cedar St., a creation of a voter-driven sales tax allocation-funded special district to support police equipment replacement and a request from Brazoria County Engineering regarding what roads require labor and equipment next year.
There will also be talk regarding a $2.5 million loan the Economic Development Corporation wishes to pursue for infrastructure improvements at Industrial Park.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Tax rate approval likely
Columbia-Brazoria ISD is expected approve the ordinance adopting the tax rate at the upcoming meeting.
Discussion and possible action of approving from the board over providing for the defeasance and calling for redemption of certain currently outstanding obligations, according to the agenda.
“No. 1, we want to set the tax rate, and then next is a defeasance resolution,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “What they mean is we should be dropping the tax rate, but we’re going to keep it the same because the next agenda item is to possibly approve a bond election. The defeasance means any extra money that is raised by the additional tax rate will be specifically applied to the debt service.”
C-B ISD has a property tax rate of 1.072 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The board will have a discussion over calling a bond election as well, he said.
“It will be for instructional facilities at Columbia High School,” Galloway said.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 520 S. 16th St.
