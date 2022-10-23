FREEPORT — There is an old adage that people should never stop learning. That idea becomes even more relevant when it involves someone whose knowledge can mean the difference in saving property or even life and death.
As part of an ongoing attempt to continually hone their skills, the Texas Fire Chiefs’ Association put together their annual academy, designed, as their group puts it, to be “a comprehensive training opportunity for current fire chiefs and those who aspire to be fire chiefs.”
Freeport Fire Chief Greg Motley and Deputy Chief Jason Shafer both attended to meet and share ideas with others from across the state.
“They have a program that’s basically over a two year period — two sessions with them, a week long and they file a research paper at the end to present to a board as if you were presenting to your elected officials,” Motley said.
Those papers are then graded by other chiefs who volunteer their time. Motley's paper was about interlocal agreements, which are designed to allow local government agencies to work with other entities to accomplish common goals and combine resources. In more detail, he wrote about how to fund fire inspectors who can inspect high-risk areas.
Other subjects that came up included professional development, personnel and staffing, recruitment and retention, inclusiveness and budgets. At one point, three seasoned chiefs simply put themselves on a panel for any questions that attendees had, Motley said.
“A lot of the things we do as chiefs is— some would disagree— but a lot of it’s HR,” Motley said.
Another big part of his job comes down to money. Knowing about budgets and finances is crucial to what he does and it’s important that it is understood, Motley said.
“Most of that I’d been exposed to," Motley said. "But there were some good calculations that came out of how to present when a truck is wore out and due for replacement— your depreciation value, your maintenance costs, what most cities look at for replacement costs."
In addition to fire chiefs, battalion chiefs and EMS chiefs figured into the training and was glad to see other members of the executive command structure, saying that a fire chief can deal with representatives from numerous other external agencies before even getting to elected officials, he said.
“For me, it might be Port Freeport. It might be industry. It might be OEM, our city council, our elected officials locally, our port commissioners, county commissioners,” Motley said. “It’s the same as best practices for the police department, but it’s the fire side doing it.”
Deputy Chief Shafer has been with the department for six months after previously serving over 20 years with the Pearland Fire Department.
“It’s always good for networking— meet new chiefs, get new ideas. Kind of re-spark the fire, so to speak,” Shafer said.
Motley was guided in a similar fashion, himself, before he became a chief, he said. He ran into Shafer at a conference last year while he was a fire marshal, coming to work for Freeport the following year. Motley wanted Shafer to finish the curriculum so he could understand the things he will deal with as he rises through the ranks.
“Mine was taught by a previous chief taking me to different meetings and basically saying, ‘Just observe the room and we’ll talk about it on the way back,’” Motley said.
Perhaps the biggest advantage to attending the academy, according to Motley, was in establishing contacts with many other professionals, including the director of the Texas Department of Insurance, the captain of the Port of Houston and lots of other chiefs throughout the state.
“We were encouraged to sit at the table with a different set of folks every day, so it would force you to develop conversation and relationships,” Motley said.
Issues are often common between departments and it can help to find out how other people have addressed problems, such as speaking to an EMS chief who was facing patient refusals when people demand to be taken to hospitals outside their service area, which Motley said is something they’ve faced in Freeport. They were able to share protocols.
The main constant that they face, as with all things, is change.
“Who would have thought we’d have a pandemic, now we’re coming out of it and we still don’t know what the unknowns are right now,” Motley said. “Monday and Tuesday, we’ve been slammed with calls and the ER’s been packed. I think we’ve flown three people out this week. We might go the whole month and just fly out three people. It’s changing every day.”
