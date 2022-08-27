Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting: 2 to 4 p.m. (come and go) at Angleton ISD CTE Center, 1 Wildcat Drive, Angleton. Public welcome. Call 979-864-8001.
Brazosport Center Stages Appreciation Night: 7 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. All Brazosport Center Stage volunteers join for a night of appreciation. Call 979-265-7661.
South Brazoria Democrats Meeting: 10 a.m. at West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Call Juli Miller at 979-574-4858.
Turkey Shoot fundraiser: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. competitions start at location next to Cowboy Church, 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Call 979-235-0904.
Wild Peach Market: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Dawn Of The Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, Children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Self Sufficiency: 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Sunday
Elizabethan Madrigal Auditions: 2 p.m. at 400 College Drive, Clute. Actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists are needed to fill a wide range of roles. Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. Audition sides are available in The Center Administrative Office. Call 979-265-7661.
Back To School Beach Cleanup: 8 to 10 a.m. at Highway 332 and Surfside Drive. Join Save our Beach partners and help clean the beaches after a busy summer. Bags and gloves provided. Contact 979-233-1531 or tourism@surfsidetx.org.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Elizabethan Madrigal Auditions: 7 p.m. at 400 College Drive, Clute. Actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists are needed to fill a wide range of roles. Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. Audition sides are available in The Center Administrative Office.Call 979-265-7661.
Makerspace Mondays: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Tuesday
Chocolate Bay Public Zoom Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. For residents and stakeholders living near or impacted by the Chocolate Bay watershed to discuss water quality issues. Hosted by Houston-Galveston Area Council. Registration needed at us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMudumorT8rH9fibA0OwQwd2vyi8sO_lOdO. Call Steven Johnston at 832-681-2579.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Monthly tuition: $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Come learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from this award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
Elizabethan Madrigal Auditions: 7 p.m. at 400 College Drive, Clute. Actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists are needed to fill a wide range of roles. Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. Audition sides are available in The Center Administrative Office. Call 979-265-7661.
To Worlds Beyond-Journey through the Solar System: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 admission. Call 979-265-7661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St., Sweeny. Contact Christi Wesley 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Wednesday
Coffee with CASA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.. Learn about volunteering with CASA to advocate for children in the foster care and court system. RSVP at 979-308-4576 or admin@casa-mw.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight-loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Storm Preparedness Insight: 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3366.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
