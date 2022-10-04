ANGLETON
Fire destroys shed
Flames from a nearby fire caught a residential storage shed on fire, destroying it, authorities said.
The homeowner, along with neighbors, called in the engulfed shed at about 2 p.m. Monday at CR 44 and Enchanted Oaks, authorities said.
“The shed appeared to have caught fire from an adjacent brush pile fire the homeowner was burning,” Angleton Fire Chief Scott Meyers said.
It’s possible the wine blew embers into the shed, where tools and fuel were stored, Meyers said.
There were no injured from the fire, which the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate, he said.
FREEPORT
Attempted date ends in felony charges
A Freeport woman’s planned date set up by a mutual friend resulted in her assault and his arrest, police said.
Samuel Adrian Rodriguez Lopez, 22, of Bay City, is accused of attacking the woman while she prepared for their outing Saturday night, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. Lopez reportedly became jealous because she received calls from someone else, Brinkman said.
“That started an argument in which he then began to assault her over them — striking her many times about the head and body and causing lacerations around the back and significant eye swelling,” Brinkman said.
Lopez took the woman’s car to leave her home in the 1700 block of Yellowstone Avenue, which she reported to police about 10 p.m., Brinkman said. After police tried to stop Lopez, he crashed the car and tried to run off, but Clute officers arrested him, the Freeport police spokesman said.
Lopez is charged with driving while intoxicated, striking an unattended vehicle, assault-family violence and evading arrest with a vehicle, which is a state jail felony. He remained in the Brazoria County jail Monday afternoon on a combined $35,500 in bonds.
Bar patron reportedly draws firearm: A Lake Jackson man faces a felony charge after he pulled out a firearm while at a bar Friday night in the first block of South Gulf Boulevard, police said.
Stephon Wiltz, 45, did not threaten anyone specifically and the bartender took the gun away, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.Police responded about 10:15 p.m. and arrested him, Brinkman said.
Wilts is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a second-degree felony. He is free after posting a $30,000 bond Sunday.
LAKE JACKSON
Authorities unsure if burglaries related
The people involved in two similar business burglaries over the weekend and what they took are under investigation, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Around 3 to 4 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a burglary at a business on the 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive.
Two people were seen entering a business between 3 and 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, but officers found only shattered front glass when they arrived, Welch said.
Between 4 to 7 a.m. Sunday, three people shattered the front glass of a business in the 100 block of East Plantation Drive, and they also were gone before police arrived, Welch said.
What the burglars took in each case is still being determined, as is whether the cases are related, he said.
Sleepy driver blamed for wreck:
A 24-year-old Freeport man who fell asleep while driving his 2009 black Jeep crashed into a merge sign in the 100 block of Highway 288 near FM 2004 and a retaining wall, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
The driver escaped injury but did receive a citation for driving without a license after the wreck at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Welch said.
