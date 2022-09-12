CLUTE — The memories of Hurricane Carla haven’t been washed away in Brazoria County even though it’s been 61 years since the devastating storm.
Those that lived through the hurricane see it from a different view than those learning about the tragedy.
A viewing of the 61st Anniversary of Hurricane Carla documentary was held at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science on Sunday. It was the first time shown to the public.
Wanda Coker, volunteer and president of the Brazosport Museum of Natural Sciences, grew excited when the initial set of 70 chairs filled up leaving standing room only in the back. She and her employees had to find more chairs for the ones standing that wished to sit instead.
“It turned out fantastic and I was overwhelmed with the attendance,” Coker said.
There was not one negative thing about last night (Sunday), including the lady that donated 16 dozen cookies, she chuckled.
Nearly all 100 people in attendance raised their hands when asked if they experienced the category four hurricane.
A category 4 hurricane is described to cause extreme damage and has winds ranging from 130-156 miles per hour.
Other contributing factors include high humidity and temperatures over 78 degrees.
Carla was the last of six storms in the 20th century to make landfall in Texas as a category 4 hurricane.
The storm began as a tropical depression in the southwest Caribbean Sea on Sept. 3, 1961 according to the national weather service.
It became a tropical storm off the coast of Honduras on the Sept. 5, 1961 and quickly gained hurricane strength as it moved north to east of the Yucatan peninsula on the Sept. 6, 1961.
Brian Miles, Brazosport Museum of Natural Science curator, was an intricate part of the documentary. He initially found the footage in the closet in one of the rooms behind an archived display, he said.
“Our hope was for people to see and hopefully enjoy and I think they did,” Miles said.
Miles called it a silent film, but the 25 minute long film was accompanied by background music and a narration.
Miles was assisted by fellow director Steven Stein. Marty Merritt narrated and edited the documentary.
“If it wasn’t for Marty Merritt, you would not have seen what you saw,” Coker said.
The document had overhead footage from a 110 milliliter lens camera, with a helicopter view of Brazoria County during the aftermath.
The film was close to 50 to 60 years old and in color, according to Miles.
While looking through the footage, Miles called upon friends to help find the proper movie cameras to watch the tape. That’s how he ended up working with Stein and Merritt, he said.
Part of the film showed how the county and the community worked together to fix the city in the aftermath of the storm.
Miles was six-months old when Carla hit and only remembers stories from his mom about the exotic animals that came with the water.
Miles flew over Freeport Saturday at close to 2,000 feet and could see all the houses in the photos of the film. He realized that area was all underwater during the storm of 1961, he said.
“The hurricane thing is a little bit off the topic of paleontology, but again, it is natural science, right. It’s the science of weather and so I enjoyed that part,” Miles said.
Lake Jackson-resident Mary Helen Israel lived through the storm and first heard about it through the Houston news. When many left Brazoria County, she and her husband chose to stay.
“The water was lapping and It looked just like the Gulf of Mexico. The water was coming through there. It was that far and it was in waves,” she said.
They spent the first night through the storm on the lowest floor of the Angleton courthouse and slept on benches. By the next morning, they were eager to get back to their home, Israel said.
“I’m glad I got to see all that stuff because I probably wouldn’t have believed it if somebody had told me about the amount of water,” Israel said.
Coker was elated to have so many in attendance that could share their experiences.
“I was overwhelmed by the turn out of the public,” Coker said.
