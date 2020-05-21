ANGLETON — Superintendent Phil Edwards does not expect COVID-19 to be gone by the the time Angleton ISD starts the new academic year in August.
“The virus isn’t gonna be gone, so we’re gonna have restrictions on what we’re gonna have to do,” Edwards said during Angleton ISD’s regular board meeting Tuesday.
The district is slowly resuming operations, and people are coming back to work in staggered shifts, Edwards said. Campus offices have opened up this week, and Angleton Junior High has begun the task of getting lockers cleaned out and textbooks turned in, he said. The high school should start that Friday, and elementary schools will start Tuesday. The plan is to just hand things through car windows so nobody has to get out, he said.
Summer school instruction will not start until July, and they expect to do it online for most students, Edwards said. The state has approved on-campus summer school, but districts cannot force students to attend in person.
The board discussed making some amendments to the 2020-21 school year calendar, including starting school on Aug. 17 rather than Aug. 19 and moving next spring’s graduation date to June 3 rather than May 28.
They’re also considering adding an extra five minutes to the school day for the junior high and high schools, and an extra 15 minutes to elementary school days — but no decisions have been made, Edwards said.
The extra time would allow for flexibility in being able to close schools to disinfect them, if they start to see spikes in absenteeism, he said. It will also allow for extra time for educators to address any learning gaps.
Vice President Tommy Gaines asked whether the district has any perception yet about what those gaps in learning might look like. Gaps will be determined through a series of assessments when the students return to school, Edwards said. The Texas Education Agency will offer a STAAR assessment for the beginning of the year which can be done online and will also aid with determining those gaps, he said.
“Be honest with you: the first two weeks of school, kids are gonna come back and they’re gonna get assessed,” Edwards said.
Edwards plans to send out another student and parent survey next week to find out what the district can improve upon and whether parents feel comfortable sending their kids back to a regular classroom next year, he said.
Board members also discussed the May 29 graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside Wildcat Stadium. The gates will open at 6 p.m., and because everybody will go through checkpoints to screen temperatures, make sure families are coming in their assigned gate and going to their assigned seating — maintaining distance between family groups — the ceremony will not begin until everyone is inside the stadium, Edwards said.
“I expect that it will be very difficult to get everybody in at 7:30,” he said. “We will not start until those gates are cleared.”
The board unanimously approved all business items, including the proposed new hires and repaying choir cost trips. The funds, which will not exceed $12,070.55, will be transferred to the Angleton High School Choir Booster Club, which will keep track of paying out reimbursements.
A bond update was given by Tim Richard, vice president of Skanska, the project development and construction firm overseeing the renovations and construction for the school district.
Only the high school softball field renovations have reached the point where the project can be bid on by contractors.
Gaines asked whether there is a robust field of bidders, and Richard is expecting there will be, he said.
“Working with some others in districts, I think these contractors are hungry,” Richard said. “So we’re kind of anxious to see how this is gonna turn out and see how much participation we have.”
Edwards is pleased with the timeframe on how things are progressing, he said.
“One of the things I’m very pleased with: even as we’ve through this COVID-19 crisis, we are right on schedule,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.