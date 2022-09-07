CLUTE
Brazosport Center Stages is bringing an iconic story full of life and love with a side of Southern gossip to the stage starting this weekend.
“Steel Magnolias” focuses on the lives of six women through the years as they share ups and downs, portraying the story of love between the women.
“This show is set in Truvy’s Beauty Shop, and it is six amazing women who are there as a support system for each other,” Producer Callie Ayers said. “It kind of just goes through a cycle of their life over several years, and with that, good times and the hardships as well. It’s a touching story for sure.”
Played by Tonita Addison, Truvy herself is a key part to the story, facilitating the strong friendships and relationships and creating a home away from home for the six friends to talk and work through their problems.
“She’s in everybody’s business in the community. But in her beauty shop, this is where everybody comes to, where the besties come to actually let their hair down and have laughter through tears,” Addison said. “This is their home where they’re getting their faces ready for the public. They also go through a process of just beautifying and unleashing all their deepest secrets all in order to be made for the better.”
With a diverse cast of women, Center Stages hopes everyone can take something from the production while watching a story unfold about the power and strength of women.
“We have a very strong production. We have a really strong team of super powerful women that I’m really proud of,” Director Rachel Welsh said. “But this area in particular is full of such strong women that we felt like this would be a good way to just kind of show off our area’s talented women and that strong message of family and strength. We are those ‘Steel Magnolias.’ We are as delicate as magnolias but also as tough as steel.”
Among the six actresses performing, two are fresh faces to Center Stages, bringing new perspectives and personalities to the production.
“It gives a fresh, lively feel to the familiar atmosphere that’s already been created here. It also exposes our community to the fresh talent that we have,” said Kendra Waters, who plays M’Lynn. “It’s good to see some of the familiar faces, but predictability can sometimes be drab, and so for shows like this, it’s really nice to have some fresh people,”
Angleton High School senior Olivia Smith, who plays Annelle, is one of the new actors, and she finds herself pulling from her own experiences to bring her character to life.
“It’s brand new. It’s something that I’ve never experienced. Of course, I’ve acted previously at high school and junior high, but this is my first time doing community theater so it’s very new but it’s very exciting,” Smith said. “My character, she’s very shy, and she’s new in town, which kind of reflects how I am at Center Stages. It’s exciting because you get to meet a new realm of people and get to get to know them and they get to know you.”
The play will be in the Dow Arena Theater, creating a more intimate atmosphere for the performance, with seats mere feet from the stage.
“Being in the arena, you’re right here in the action. We love this theater because of that,” Ayers said. “This is a very emotionally driven show. We have a zero row, so you’re basically in Truvy’s Beauty Shop. Every emotion felt in the show is felt in the audience, too.”
Most people in the audience will find a piece they relate to and also get a powerful view into the life of a woman.
“I think this is a very community-friendly show. This is a perfect mother-daughter show, it’s a good sister show, it’s a good friend show because we represent every relationship in our culture and in the feminine experience,” Welsh said. “Then they’re also talking about their relationships with their husbands. We have a widow, we have someone who’s been married and divorced, we have someone who’s been married for many years, we have someone who’s just now getting married. So we really run the gambit of those experiences. I think everyone will find something to love about the show.”
“Steel Magnolias” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sept. 16-17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 18. Tickets are $22 for adults and $16 for students and available at bfcas.org, by phone at 979-265-7661, or in person during regular business hours at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. in Clute.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.