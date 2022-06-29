LAKE JACKSON
Six months after the official announcement, the city police department has been renamed in honor of former police chief P.C. Miller.
The building dedication Tuesday afternoon was in honor of his 17 years overseeing the department.
“I’m honored, and I’m glad they did this before I died,” Miller said. “Mostly, I think about my great-great-grandbabies, and I think about them, and one day they will realize that name up there is mine. Now I hope they’re here on tour and not something else. But that gives me a warm feeling. As long as that name is up, it is like I’m still around.”
As Miller spoke to the crowd of family and friends, he recounted his almost two decades as police chief, telling stories that were dear to his heart.
“I was so fortunate to have such quality officers that did great jobs. I had good people,” Miller said. “There was a lot of stuff in the 17 years. It’s hard to answer. There were many good things, which I think is a highlight.”
He recalled the time an officer had a heart attack and others worked his shifts for him, assuring he had an income while he recovered, he said.
“Having a great bunch of men made my time here great,” Miller said. “Them working in the officer’s place so he could get paid, that’s a memory that’s dear.”
One of the longest-serving chiefs, in 1979 Miller was the first Lake Jackson officer and second in Brazoria County to go to the FBI Academy in 1979, current Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. The following year, he became the department’s first detective lieutenant before being promoted to chief Jan. 15, 1982.
Before he retired Jan. 1, 1999, he created a second command position, expanded dispatch, added to the building and introduced the first computers to the department, Kibodeaux said.
“He touched people before and after his time as chief so much because he was here for so long and served in so many capacities,” Kibodeaux said. “He’s connected to every chief in this department. Another thing is longevity; he was here for 17 years. That’s a long time at the level, and he did it with such dedication.”
His dedication and care for not his family and those in the department he treated like family was influential, Kibodeaux said
“He cared about his employees,” Kibodeaux said. “We are like family, and he treated us as such. It gets busy, but when an employee comes in and they need to talk about something, you need to care for the employees, and that’s the biggest takeaway from P.C.”
The honor caught Miller by surprise, but not grandaughters Brandy Harwell and Candy Compton, they said.
“It means a lot to me because this was his pride and joy when I was growing up; I was raised in this department,” Harwell said. “He was very dedicated. What he did for this department and everyone who worked for him was amazing.”
As Compton stood beside the department, she remembered times of playing and running through the building, she said.
“We would run all through the halls of the department all the time,” she said. “He was very deserving. He put a lot of work and time into this department until he retired. I like this for the community, but also my kids so they can see what he did and be able to admire it.”
Those who worked with Miller, including Fay Burke of Fulshear, remembered his time as chief and how he helped her through a rough patch in her life, she said.
“P.C hired me in 1995, and in October of ‘95 is when my son died, and he was with me and there for me,” she said. “I owe him and can never repay him for giving me the opportunity when he started the Citizen Police Academy. During his time as chief, he always had a story, and you could be walking down the hall, and he would say, ‘I need to see you in my office, and your mind would start thinking, ‘what did he do last night?”
Although Miller had retired before Mayor Gerald Roznovsky got on council, Roznovsky recognized the timing and skills Miller brought to the department, he said.
“He was key in this role as chief in bringing those new skill sets and focus on crime scene investigation,” the mayor said.
The biggest challenge the council had with the building was making sure it hadn’t already been dedicated to someone else, he said.
“I’m proud the city chose to do this,” Kibodeaux said. “When I come to work and see this daily, it will be a motivator.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.