SURFSIDE BEACH
The construction of the Washington Monument was halted for 23 years after 1854 because of the Civil War and other political issues. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the monument that will be going up in Surfside Beach to honor the men who died in the Battle of Velasco, designed by the survivors of the battle.
The monument will be built using specifications found that date back to the Texas Revolution, which are believed to have originally been delayed by a cholera outbreak that killed at least half of the population of the settlement. Found in an article published in the Arkansas Times and Advocate on Feb. 6, 1833, it included the inscriptions of all four sides, the height, width and a breakdown of the design, which resembles an urn sitting on the base of an obelisk.
The city of Surfside decided to commemorate the monument with a groundbreaking ceremony that preceded the 2022 Fort Velasco History Awards. The monument, itself, is expected to be ready for the battle’s anniversary in June 2023.
The woolen uniforms of historical reenactors may be uncomfortable to wear at times, but they were perfect for a chilly November afternoon in the open space west of City Hall. Approximately a dozen men and women in different states and styles of period dress and regalia, some portraying specific Texans from revolutionary history, peppered the crowd. Some participated in a salute with their muskets, manually loading them with powder.
One of the men, Chris Kneupper, portrayed Edward Harcourt, a chief engineer of the Texas Army. He provided a breakdown of the Battle of Velasco, explaining where landmarks stood in relation to the modern layout of Surfside. He discussed their relation from the Gulf banks that stood much closer to the original route of the Brazos River and where they stood compared to the original fort that the battle was fought over.
“Try to imagine it— nothing but salt grass prairie as far as the eye can see. No trees. No brush. Very low. No fresh water— very hard to live here,” Kneupper said, explaining the original terrain.
The grass gave way to original structures like the customs house and the original wooden fort, comprised of two concentric circles. This was the environment upon which the blood of Texians and Mexicans alike was shed in the battle in the summer of 1832. The monument will appropriately enough be dedicated in the area believed to be Monument Square, which appeared on maps as early as 1837, north of the original fort site.
State Representative Cody Vasut appeared as part of the day’s events and offered words of encouragement. He expressed his dedication to Brazoria County history as part of his duties in representing the area in front of the state as a whole.
“My family’s been here a long time and I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to study their history,” Vasut said. “I feel as your representative, I owe it to my constituents to be able to further that along.”
Ray Beal, President of the local chapter of Sons of the Republic of Texas, encouraged members of his group and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to stand and be recognized.
“What we do know is that 10 Texians died here,” Beal said, encouraging the crowd to spiritedly say, “God bless Texas.” He read from the article from which the monument description was discovered.
The monument will be built by Angleton’s Leslie Bryson, of Bryson Memorials, who has placed the order for the granite which will be used, as opposed to the marble of the original plan, which should stand up better to the salt air of the environment.
The presentation of awards followed the traditional turning of the dirt, bringing everyone inside to the City Hall council chambers, underneath the museum that sits on the top floor.
Four awards were presented, each named in honor of a local resident who assisted in the preservation of Brazosport’s past. The George Kramig Preservation Award was presented to the whole of the Brazoria County Historical Commission and was accepted by Chairman Cynthia Ericson. Ericson joked with the crowd after inviting all the present members to join her at the front.
“I’m one little part,” Ericson said before pausing, then she corrected herself. “Big-mouthed part of a group of fellow talkers,” Ericson said.
Kimberly Blackwell and Renee Eudaley received the Anne Brightwell Artist Award given in honor of a resident which has used an artistic talent to promote the history of the county for the Plantation Quilting Guild, a group that creates hand-made quilts, often donating them to local groups in need. One of their large quilts had been laid behind the speakers as a backdrop.
“We have approximately 60 women now. No men— we’d love to have some. If you can sew a button, you can sew a quilt,” Blackwell said.
The Dan Parkinson Literary Award was presented to Robert K. Sawyer, who has released a three-volume series of books on the history of Texas waterfowl hunting. It was accepted by John Kemp, the publisher.
“I’m not Robert K. Sawyer. I’m better looking than he is,” Kemp said dryly as the attendees laughed. “He’s very thrilled to get this— very humbled. Not many people have recognized the amount of history that’s in here,” he said, lifting one of Sawyer’s books.
Last to be given was the Nat Hickey Community Service Award, which honors an individual or group through working with and supporting organizations and projects throughout the rich community of history buffs in Brazoria County for the first time in memoriam of the 99-year-old resident who passed earlier this year after spending decades passing along and preserving the area’s heritage.
The inaugural winners were the husband and wife team of Stan and Jamie Murray. Stan Murray has served as a Stephen F. Austin reenactor for over 40 years, including at Sunday’s event. Jamie Murray has served as the librarian for the Brazoria County Historical Museum, as well as taking on other roles within the organization, including helping to preserve the original building. She began collecting oral histories in the county as far back as the 1960s. The couple have been together for 51 years.
“This award means a lot to me and Stan because Nat Hickey meant a lot to us,” Jamie Murray said. “We’ve enjoyed working with the group down here in Surfside.”
Dortha Pekar, member of the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and Old Velasco/Surfside Historical Committee, announced that in addition to the certificates presented to the winners, they would be represented among the stones used to create the eventual walkway laid to the monument.
