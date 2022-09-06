Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth and Mars.” Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at Smithhart’s Texas Grill, 2440 N. Velasco St., Angleton. For those over 55; yearly dues of $25. Call Eddie Forbes at 979-864-0044.
Mid-Coast Corvette Club: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting at On The River, 919 W. Second St., Freeport. Open to all Corvette owners. Call 979-236-5393.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Asiel’s Restaurant, 330 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Monthly tuition: $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Come learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Tuesday Sea Bunny Squishies: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Teens & Tweens Shrinky Dinks: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Banquet: 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Limited to 15 students. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Friday
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:20 p.m. Sunday at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Escape, a Journey tribute band. Bring lawn chairs for live music, great food trucks, and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Fun Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Sam Moon/Shopping and House of Pies. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person and all travelers are to pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Missionary Benefit Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013.
Playdate At The Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Aimed at kids ages 4 to 6. Little ones explore the museum, sing songs and learn about history in a fun environment. Call 979-297-1570.
