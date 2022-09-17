CLUTE — Brazosport ISD is looking for a few good mentors.
For five years, their Lift Up program has sought to pair community members with students in order to give them an outside influence to look up to. The district welcomed potential mentors to a school year kick-off breakfast for the program Friday morning.
In addition to a plateful of bacon and eggs, the district gave its volunteers some food for thought.
Brazosport College President Vincent Solis spoke to attendees about how the program, and in fact the very act of mentoring, not only helps the student long-term, but gives the mentee just as much in return.
“Mentoring changes lives,” Solis said. “It’s also something that we can actually point to the science and the research behind mentoring.”
Solis explained his first assignment after graduating with his degree for higher education was the creation of a mentoring program. Ever since, he’d been involved in those kinds of endeavors.
He provided statistics to prove his points. Students with a mentor are 55 percent less likely to skip school, he said. They are also 78 percent more likely to volunteer in their community and 90 percent of them will act as mentors, themselves. It’s a positive cycle that can build on itself, he said.
“Think about that. Nine out of 10 students who are mentored are willing to do it themselves at a later date for somebody else,” Solis said.
Studies show people who have been mentored typically are promoted more, hold leadership positions and earn more money.
Mentoring gives mentors a sense of self-fulfillment and a better ability to set goals, plus they learn leadership and problem solving skills.
Solis said that his own mentor, who he found when he entered the world of higher education, was instrumental in his own development, teaching him how to get involved so that he would have a “voice at the table.”
The BISD mentor program is well designed, Solis said. He recommended the University of Texas at Austin study what the local district is doing.
“I know it takes time. It’s a commitment. It’s an effort, like I said, but there’s about 50 people in the program— there’s about 20,000 adults in our area— so a handful of people who step into the fray to make it happen for someone else,” Solis said.
Sharon Ritchie, an administrative assistant and district volunteer liaison, has been responsible for building up the program.
“We had been trying to get a mentoring program off the ground for decades until we said, ‘Sharon, this is yours. You own it. Make it great.’ Well, she’s made it great,” Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We try to give you some tools that’ll get you started well, but we also support you throughout the year,” Ritchie said, explaining that the program doesn’t just drop mentors in with students.
The program is designed for students from second graders to high school seniors, who are partnered with volunteers by the organization based on factors like personality, interests and scheduling.
Sessions consist of one 30-minute visit a week at the campus of the student, and commitments are set for a school year. If the pairing is interested, they can continue meeting beyond the one-year mark.
In order to become a mentor, a volunteer has to fill out an application and have a background check. Once that is finished, the district has a training session at the administration building on Brazoswood Drive in Clute.
Applications can be found at the brazosportisd.net website.
“We are so grateful for your commitment to our students and the time you are going to put in here,” Massey said to the mentors and potential mentors. “You just have to show up.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.