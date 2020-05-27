LAKE JACKSON — A Clute man went to the hospital by medical helicopter after his car left Highway 288, flipped and struck a tree, officials said.
Police were not aware of the 34-year-old man’s specific condition, but he left in a helicopter with serious injuries, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The man was driving a silver four-door Honda northbound on Highway 288 between Oyster Creek Drive and FM 2004, when his car left the roadway at 5:38 p.m., Kibodeaux said.
The car flipped before hitting a tree, he said. Quickly flipping is somewhat common when vehicles leave the road at highway speeds, Kibodeaux said.
Traffic was diverted for several hours, but vehicles could still get through using the feeder road, Kibodeaux said.
There was no one else in the car with the man, Kibodeaux said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.
