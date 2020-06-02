ANGLETON
Cutting across median blamed for collision
A 19-year-old man driver trying to cross the Highway 288 median in his 2001 Toyota pickup collided with an oncoming 2012 Dodge pickup Monday morning at CR 45, forcing traffic to be diverted, authorities said.
The collision happened at 6:52 a.m. at a section of the highway where there used to be a crossover, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said
“It’s still under investigation, but at this point, it seems like he was illegally crossing the median, which is at this point where there is no crossroad,” Snelgrove said. “It had been taken out.”
The Toyota driver went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. His condition was unavailable Monday afternoon.
“At the time of the accident, upon our arrival, the driver of the Toyota truck was complaining of neck and shoulder pain,” Snelgrove said. “The 19-year-old man was sent to the hospital via LifeFlight, but he was alert and conscious at the time he was sent to the hospital.”
The 63-year-old Rosharon man driving the Dodge truck appeared to be uninjured, Snelgrove said.
Authorities diverted traffic down CR 45 to FM 521 while first responders dealt with the collision.
