ANGLETON — Mayor Jason Perez clarified his comments from Monday on what led to the city deciding Monday to shut down City Hall and cancel all scheduled meetings and municipal court activity for Tuesday.
“With the increasing numbers of COVID-related illness in both our city and county and with a now-confirmed positive COVID-19 test of two members of our organization, we took the proactive measures to contract a service that does full-building disinfection and sanitation,” Perez said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “While City Hall is cleaned daily following COVID protocols, we felt that with the number of citizens utilizing city hall services daily, coupled with the added safety of our employees, warranted the extra step of disinfection and sanitation.”
