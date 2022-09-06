ANGLETON
September 2
2:39 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:38 a.m., 2800 block of North Downing Street, disturbance.
12:40 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, narcotics.
2:32 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driving.
3:16 p.m., 2800 block of Remington Street, fraud.
3:45 p.m., North Valderas Street/Crossing Road, minor accident.
4:51 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
6:25 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:27 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
7:10 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 288B, reckless driving.
8:10 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious person.
8:15 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:39 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
9:52 p.m., 300 block of Laurie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:54 p.m., 300 block of East Kiber Street, disturbance.
10:17 p.m., first block of Grace Street, suspicious person.
September 3
12:41 a.m., 900 block of CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
1:50 a.m., 200 block of Rice Street, suspicious person.
2:29 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, verbal disturbance.
2:47 a.m., 400 block of East Orange Street, disturbance.
4:27 a.m., 300 block of Laurie Lane, suspicious person.
6:34 a.m., CR 44 Ramp/Anchor Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:45 a.m., 600 block of East Plum Street, fraud.
11:13 a.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, verbal disturbance.
2:43 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
3:07 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
6:44 p.m., 100 block Cemetary Road, verbal disturbance.
7:57 p.m., 288 Frontage Road/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:59 p.m., 2300 block of Shanks Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:36 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driving.
10:06 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 p.m., 800 block Cemetary Road, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
September 2
12:19 p.m., 5000 block of CR 353, fire.
2:57 p.m., 300 block of West Tennis Street, suspicious circumstances.
3 p.m., East New York Street & Park Drive, accident.
5:57 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
September 3
12:29 a.m., 600 block East Ashley Wilson Road, fire,
2:34 a.m., North Brooks Street, intoxicated driver.
11:49 a.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, criminal mischief.
5:47 p.m., 100 block of West Alabama Street, theft.
8:29 p.m., 300 West Smith Street, reckless driver.
9:24 p.m., 900 block of Mossy Lane, fire.
FREEPORT
September 3
Midnight, 800 block of West Ninth Street, discharge firearm.
5:08 p.m., 1100 block of West Ninth Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:31 p.m., FM 523/FM 1495, major accident.
September 4
1:51 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, hit and run accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
September 2
5:55 a.m., 1600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
7:47 a.m., South Columbia/17th Street, verbal disturbance.
12:25 p.m., 5300 block of CR 353, fire.
3:24 p.m., Highway 36, reckless driver.
5:30 p.m., 1700 block of South Columbia, reckless driver.
September 3
9:59 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
