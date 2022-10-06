LAKE JACKSON— While browsing around other Brazoria County expos, Director for the Brazosport College Small Business Development Center, Jennifer Finney felt inspired to make her own.
After attending the Black Business Expo and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Expo, Finney decided to have her own.
“The black business expo was very inspiring. It had people selling their goods and it was just so energized. I just felt like I wanted to try to bring something like that to Brazosport.”
Businesses around the county have the opportunity to present their products in a showcase that is taking a leap of faith that it will be successful with its inaugural event.
The first Shop Local Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 18 at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson.
“We were in a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and I just sort of said it and they said it sounds like a great idea and we just sort of made it happen,” Finney said.
The Commerce collaborated with the development center back in July to discuss a showcase and the idea developed into an event.
The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce decided over the summer they wanted to collaborate with local businesses to not only spread the word on its work but also to inform the community of what Brazoria County businesses have to offer.
The event is hosted by the development center and The Alliance in Brazoria County and its purpose is to help businesses around the area to succeed, Executive director of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce, Donna Moran, said.
“I thought ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this. Let’s just move forward with it,” Moran said. “So then we started having meetings after that and we are going to rent the DOW academic center, so there will be plenty of space for everybody to move around.”
Vendors are allowed to begin setting up at 8 a.m. and the venue opens to the public two hours later. The deadline for vendor applications is Oct. 14, an extended deadline from the previous Oct. 7 date.
“We prefer it to be local shops, but if there is a special business that we don’t have locally and they wanted to join, that should be fine,” Moran said.
So far, the showcase has 25 applications submitted. The venue requires a liability insurance certificate, but will pay for the first 30 applicants, she said.
Vendors are provided with an 8-by-10 booth area, a six-foot table, two chairs Wi-Fi and electricity. They must supply their certificate of liability insurance, signage, additional tables, decor point of sale and a six-foot table cloth.
“It’s important to have a variety of businesses. So that whatever the customer might want, they can find it locally,” Moran said.
The event will also have a panel made up of different businesses in Brazoria County to talk about successful business practices and survival tips.
The panel begins at 11 a.m. with Cordoba Law Firm managing attorney Jason Cardoba, Owner of the Sports Clips in Lake Jackson, Shannon Whitley and Tom’s Pawn Shop Vice President Brian Garrett.
The Small Business Administration is going to give an overview of its core programs for small businesses, Moran said. They will also touch on the topics of banking and business loan requirements for expanding businesses.
“It’s not just a trade show, but it’s also been a hub for educational seminars,” Moran said.
At noon, the 1820 Marketing Agency in Alvin and Margarey Valdez, the marketing design team in Angleton, will talk about business branding.
Business Advisor at the Brazosport College SBDC, Danielle Stanford, will have a session on what is trending heading into 2023.
“There’s a lot of home-based businesses that we serve here at the center and I really wanted an opportunity for them to be able to showcase their stuff and be able to sell it to the public,” Finney said.“I want it to be something that people walk away from and feel like they left with something actionable, and I want them to feel inspired.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.