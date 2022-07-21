County next stop for VW tax break efforts
After Freeport City Council passed a tax abatement for the proposed Volkswagen project for the second time, Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court is likely the next governmental body to be asked for a tax break frrom the automaker.
Commissioners touched on the company’s abatement request earlier this year, but the county had to wait on the city’s approve of a reinvestment zone before it could take any action.
“If they want to request a tax abatement from us, they’d have to go through the process,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “So I would imagine we’ll see it at some point in time in the future.”
Land owned by Port Freeport is one of three sites the company is considering for one of its affiliates to have a staging area for imported vehicles, a company representative has said. Freeport is hoping to land the project they have pegged at a $115 million investment that could bring up to 300 permanent jobs.
A VW representative at Monday’s council meeting said no agreements have been signed with Port Freeport.
Action plan meeting for HUD money draws few
There was scanty attendance at an informational meeting about the action plan for Community Development Block Grant funding for municipal and nonprofit projects, but Brazoria County Community Development and Welfare Program Director Nancy Fruidenberg said that’s not concerning as many people choose to lodge their comments in other ways.
“A lot of times they’ll call in advance, because they don’t have to come to the public hearing,” Fruidenberg said. “They can call me. They can e-mail me. However they want to do it.”
The public has 30 days to comment about the proposed distribution of the funding, with a deadline of 4 p.m. Aug. 1 to provide input. Grants distributed to local communities come from $1.63 million allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Brazoria County.
After the plan is presented to HUD, it is typically a matter of months before the funds are disbursed.
“They have until Oct. 1. If I do not hear from them, or they don’t have any comment by Oct. 1, I can start proceeding with the projects,” Fruidenberg said.
Details released about man sought in car theft case
An auto theft suspect who fled from residents into the woods behind West Columbia Elementary School has been identified as law enforcement continues to search for him.
Lt. James Orr from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matagorda Sheriff’s Office said warrants have been issued for Adrian Rene Martinez. He is being sought in connection with the theft of a truck, stock trailer and saddle in Matagorda County. The truck was recovered, but not the other items.
The 29-year-old is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair and multiple tattoos.
“We’re still looking for the trailer and the saddle,” Orr said.
Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts can call 979-245-5526.
