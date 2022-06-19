The roaring of the fire engine and the strobe of red and blue lights kicked off Angleton's Juneteenth celebration this weekend, one of two events Saturday heralding African American Freedom Day.
The line of cars followed the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office vehicles and the Angleton Fire Department's fire truck to Bates Park, where the fun was just getting started at the 36th annual Juneteenth gathering.
“We have the community out here supporting us,” coordinator Ada Pierce said. “We have many things going on — free food, bounce houses, sno-cones, a DJ, a live band later on.”
The Juneteenth Celebration Committee hosted the event, which is made up of members of nine community organizations, Pierce said.
The organizations include All God's Children, Angleton Willing Workers, Brazoria Men & Women of Action, Brazosport Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma ThetaSorority, Inc., Lanier Alumni Association, Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers, RHO XIChapter of Omega PSI PHI Fraternity and Rocking A-T Riding Club.
Juneteenth marks the date when Union forces arriving in Galveston on June 19, 1865, two months after the Confederacy’s surrender in Appomattox Court House, Virginia, informed Texas slaves the Emancipation Proclamation issued in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln had set them free.
“This is important for the kids to learn about their heritage and what our forefathers did to free us; that’s what is important about it,” Pierce said.
Families were greeted at the event with music, free food and drinks, and parents could stop by booths set up by different organizations. At the same time, children had their pick of running to the bounce house, foam machine or running through the water the fire department sprayed in the air.
The Martin Luther King Celebration Committee booth sold African American children's books, President Dorthy Thomas said.
“These were books written by African American authors; some are titled Juneteenth,” she said. “We want children to know why we celebrate this holiday. This is a day for us to come together, celebrate and have a good time. We’re not free until all are free, and Juneteenth signified all Americans were free Americans."
The MLKCC decided to be involved because members felt the community needed to celebrate the holiday, Thomas said.
“This is a day celebrating our freedom, which is so important,” she said. “You know the story of Juneteenth that we were notified after the enslaved people were declared free, so this is our celebration of freedom. What it means to MLKCC is that we can collaborate with other organizations and create a celebration that the community will enjoy.”
As children ran around playing in the summer heat, the history of Juneteenth was not lost on Lila Mae Lloyd of Freeport.
“The historical aspect was when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation,” she said. “The day he signed it, the enslaved people were free, but they didn’t get it on that day; this is the day they got it, so they turned this day into a national holiday.
"My passion for letting the world know history is different than just having fun. As a kid, they were already turning aside on June 19 to celebrate the freedom of the enslaved people.”
The first celebration of Juneteenth was in 1866. Texas made it a state holiday in 1980 and it became a federal holiday in 2021.
Jessica Branch used Saturday's event to spend quality time with her family and husband, Jawuan.
“We’re here to support everyone and be here with family,” she said. “This is an important weekend of celebration. We have been out here before. This is a tradition and an annual thing. With a lot of stuff going on in the world, to be here to support everyone is important.”
Curtis Phillips came from Freeport to take part in the holiday celebration.
“Today is our day,” he said. “I feel like it’s been needed because we haven’t done this in a few years because of COVID; this brings people together to be there for each other. It’s important because of our history; we have a deep history, this brings fellowship. This is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to do this for our kids and grandkids so they can know the past.”
In the Mims Community, which freedmen created on the site of the plantation where they had worked in bondage, the Mims Juneteenth Committee Celebration honored the day by putting on a program at the Mims Community Center in Brazoria.
“This is going to be a program with poetry and a speaker and a dancer and then we’ll eat and play games and have fun a fellowship,” said co-chairwoman Thomasine Coleman.
The Mims celebration has taken place for more than 30 years, inviting people to come out to listen and rejoice, she said.
More than a half-dozen speakers either shared poetry about Juneteenth or read a letter dedicated to the historical event, and Kai Thompson led the community dance to "For Every Mountain" by Kurt Carr.
“The significance is that we need to remember what our people have gone through,” Coleman said. “We also need to celebrate the progress that we have made and build on that and to help our children to know that it is important and that they need to.”
Because the Emancipation Proclamation was the reason for the day, Jaden George read it to the audience.
Keynote speaker for the event was Robbie Bland of Angleton, who taught in the community for several years, he said.
“I feel honored to have been asked to come,” he said. “I use to teach in this community, and so them asking me to come and share with them is really an honor. I am hoping the audience drew from that speech the importance of progress and the importance of pressing on and when they see a need for something.”
Bland’s speech focused on what the world looked like when he was a child before bringing it to today's world and how history can influence the future.
“To remember the past and look forward to what the future holds and be willing to do the work it takes in order to achieve whatever their goals are,” he said. “I want people to know whatever goal they have, they can reach it. I lived it, I came up in a time we didn’t have color television. It’s important to remember where we came from and the oppression they had to endorse to let them know it was not always easy but we still need to work with one another.”
Long time attendee of the event, Marcella Myles of Sweeny, took his words seriously, she said.
“I enjoyed the speaker because he was reminiscing about a lot of things in the past. When he said, 'We have to remember the bridges we’ve crossed and remember the past because that affects our future,' because people suffered and went through so much,” she said. “Only if they could have lived to see this. We have amazing people, community and fellowship and that’s what keeps me coming back and the food.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.