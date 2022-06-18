With the summer heat in full swing, turning on the AC is the first thing people do when they get in their cars. The last thing that should be done before getting out is check for your children in the back seat, authorities said.
Since Jan. 1, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 37 calls about children left in cars. None has resulted in a death or injury, with dangerous summer heat, parents need to make sure they don’t leave their children unattended in vehicles, Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said.
“People need to remember when the sun is shining, and there is a breeze, the car will still heat up,” Patin said. “It can get to dangerous levels very quickly. Once the air is shut off, the car can meet the outside temperature within a few minutes.”
One easy step people can take to prevent forgetting a child in the back seat is to put everyday items there, Patin said.
“The belongings you always take with you, either your backpack with your laptop or your purse or briefcase, always put that in the backseat,” Patin said. “Those are things you carry with you every day even when your child is not with you. If you put that stuff in the backseat, you have to get it out of the backseat.”
It is a precaution Bryn Henslee of Richwood already takes, she said.
“I always put my purse and phone in the backseat when I had my baby in the backseat, so I knew everything was in the backseat with my child,” she said. “I knew I would never forget him, but I always put all my belongings back there with him.”
Another tip Henslee suggested was putting your child’s bottle or cup in the front, she said.
“You can put your baby bag in the front seat of the car’s passenger side,” she said. “Put the baby’s bottle in the cupholder in front or a sippy cup; it’s a reminder.”
If a child ends up locked in a car that isn’t running, the first course of action should be to call 911, Patin said.
“We value life over property, so if we get there and we feel the temperature inside the car is a danger, we will break the window,” Patin said. “We will not wait for a locksmith or wrecker to come. … We will do what we can to save that child.”
The National Highway Safety Transportation Administration has said that a car can heat up to at least 110 degrees with an outside temperature of 60 degrees, Patin said.
“If it’s in the right sunlight, that temperature rises about 20 degrees every 10 minutes,” he said.
The caution doesn’t apply only to children in the back seat, Henslee said.
“It breaks my heart when I go to Walmart in Lake Jackson, and I see somebody that has a dog in their car … much less a child,” she said.
People around town need to be more vigilant and keep their eyes out because things will happen, Henslee said.
Johnetta Herron of Brazoria agreed.
“I already know of someone who accidentally locked their dog in their car,” Herron said. “He jumped in when she had the door open. She didn’t notice and couldn’t find him ’til it was too late.”
Another situation that could occur is children getting in the car while playing and unable to get out, Patin said.
“Kids are out for summer right now, and they are playing outside,” Patin said. “They like to play hide and seek, and you always must remember to lock your car.”
