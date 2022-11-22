FREEPORT — Fuller than a stuffed turkey. Able to chomp tall green beans in a single bite. It’s a spread. It’s a buffet. It’s Superfeast!
The Turkey Day tradition is coming back to Freeport where volunteers from the Freedom House church will be serving residents a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings thanks to the hard work of their congregation and generous donations from across the community.
“It’s a free event. It’s for anyone in the community that wants to come. They can come and eat in or they can take a to-go plate,” Superfeast Volunteer Deborah Mendek said.
The annual event began over 20 years ago through the city of Freeport before the coordination and facilitation of the meal was taken over by Freedom House, which has been in charge of Superfeast for the last eight years. The City still provides $10,000 of funding towards expenses for the meal.
City Manager Tim Kelty praised the event, recognizing it as a cornerstone of the city’s holiday celebration.
“This is an incredible tradition that is offered here in Freeport and it’s gone on for a lot of years and helped a lot of people. It’s really brought the community together,” Kelty said. “I would like to recognize the Freedom House for their efforts and all the volunteers that have made it successful through the years.”
“We’re looking forward to an even bigger and better one this year,” he said.
Local businesses have also stepped up in support of the annual happening.
“We’ve partnered with some other people in the community so our table decorations will have local business cards from different companies that wanted to sponsor a table. That way it shows what organizations are in our community,” Medek said. “We’ve partnered with different people this year, which is a good thing and we’re doing cooking a little bit different, but it’s going to be a great event.”
They are expecting between 2,000 and 2,500 people. In the last two years, many of the participants have requested to-go plates due to the pandemic. The option will still be available this year, Mendek said.
To feed that many people, 100 turkeys and 100 hams will be prepared. At an average of 17 pounds apiece, that’s a lot of food. The rest of the menu will also be traditional with dressing, rolls, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, and two kinds of pie — pumpkin and pecan.
Mendek said that while they have many volunteers lined up, anyone that wants to help is encouraged to contact her at 979-824-9150. People who officially sign up are able to receive a t-shirt for their effort, but folks who show up on Thanksgiving to help are welcome, as well.
“We use roughly 100 to 150 volunteers. This year we’ve got 75 signed up so far and several who said they were going to come, who haven’t officially signed up but said they would see us there,” Mendek said. “The manpower that puts this on is 100 percent volunteers.”
While the event hopes to help those who are less fortunate, it also has the goal of bringing the community together and Mendek said anyone is welcome.
“On the volunteer side, we have certain families of 11 or 12 that are all coming— grandparents, parents, kids, grandkids— so it’s a whole community event. Even if somebody wants to bring their family and eat there, they’re more than welcome. There’s no limit on it. Just come and enjoy,” she said.
“It’s about serving and loving on each other.”
The Superfeast serves from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thanksgiving Day at the Freeport RiverPlace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, inside Freeport Municipal Park.
