SWEENY
A Sweeny couple’s got milk, and they’re hoping people who prefer something other than the pasteurized products sold by grocery chains want some of it.
Samantha and Jon Major opened Majors Farm in February at 24297 CR 332. It is a combined storefront and delivery service that makes stops in four counties.
The urge to own cows started as a 4-H project for Major’s eldest son, Blake. Major soon found himself drawn back to his childhood passion to own a farm and have cows.
“Honestly, kind of the back story on that is, I was raised on a dairy farm in Louisiana,” he said. “ So that’s kind of how I got into it. I grew up in the dairy industry, grew up in the dairy business. It’s always been a passion. My son at home kind of fell into that.”
Their 10-year-old son, Raphael, a fourth-grader, continues to show cows for 4-H after Blake aged out of the program.
Cows are an expensive business, Samantha Major said.
“I think a lot of it came just from the fact that we never could keep our dairy cows on our own property just because they are so expensive to feed,” she said. “Dairy cattle take quite a bit of money to maintain, so we would keep the cows at a friend’s commercial dairy in Louisiana and we would keep the heifers and the dry cows on our property here. And it’s something that’s really honestly always kind of piqued Jon’s interest, and it’s something that we don’t really have in our area.
“So with us having these animals and us being able to, I guess, contribute that to the community, that’s something that we were really interested in because it’s not something that just anyone can do. It takes a background in it and takes a lot of knowledge and understanding.”
The couple says it’s a seven-day-a-week commitment and effort.
“It’s, yes, getting up at 4 a.m. to get a cup of coffee, then going to the barn,” Jon Major said.
“As I start milking, she’s in the processing room and she’s processing and bottling the milk as we go,” he said. “After that’s all done, we’d have to do the whole cleanup sanitizing that needs to be done then we’re stocking our local store that morning. Then we come in and we both get ready. We’re ready for our day jobs.”
Both of them work full-time apart from the dairy business. When they’re done with their work day, they come home and repeat the morning routine in the evening. They process about 28 gallons a day from their seven that produce milk regularly, they said.
They started with three cows in February then added four to meet the growing demands of the business.
“The community response that we’ve seen so far has been really positive. People have been really excited about it,” Samantha Major said. “And it’s been really great for us so far. Just being able to talk to people and seeing them at the delivery points and when they’re coming in and out of the store, it’s been neat talking to so many different people.”
The Majors believe there are some great benefits to drinking raw milk vs. pasteurized.
“There’s actually a lot to it. It’s just an actual live-whole food. It’s not processed. It’s not denatured,” Samantha Major said. “It honestly has a really big holistic medicine following behind it if you look into it, and some people prefer it because they can’t stomach pasteurized milk.”
The only processing conducted is to filter the milk for any debris such as hair or particles through a gauze filter and a strainer. They use a closed milking system that is much like a vacuum pump. Otherwise, the milk is simply chilled and bottled.
Because of the minimum processing and other benefits, the Majors have a customer following that prefers the raw milk option best.
“The biggest difference is that people notice and they see what the milk is and they can taste the difference in the pasteurized milk,” Jon Major said. “They pull all the cream off their milk. Raw milk is true whole milk. We don’t take any of the creams or anything off of it — straight from the cow, straight to the bottle. We leave all the cream with it when you get a jug of milk from us. You look at the top third or quarter, it’s cream.”
Having the cream is an extra benefit, the Majors said, because there’s so much that can be done with it.
“Some people just shake it up and they drink it with the milk, but you can make ice cream. You can make butter. You can make cheese or coffee creamer or cook with it. You can make Clabber cream out of it, which you can’t do with pasteurized milk,” Samantha Major said.
Majors Farm delivers on a set schedule in the evening: Tuesday in the Lake Jackson/Clute and Angleton area; Wednesday in Wharton; Thursday in Bay City; Friday in Needville; and Saturday in Pearland. Their self-service farm store is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
With 25 acres to their name, the Majors have plenty of room to grow, they said. They welcome everyone to come by and taste the difference between their milk and what they buy in the store.
“I think right now, the youth are so separated from agriculture in general and where their food comes from and how their foods are made and all, Samantha Major said. “It’s a good thing for them to be able to see that and experience that and understand like, hey, this is really what happens, like Kroger didn’t make my milk.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.