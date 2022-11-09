ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta will serve another four years as the top elected officials after easily winning election to a third term Tuesday.
Sebesta collected 67,815 votes, or 62.51 percent, according to final, unofficial results released by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Democrat Jim Mooney received 40,677 votes.
“I’m very thankful that the citizens of Brazoria County have entrusted me with another four years,” Sebesta said. “I will continue to work to make the county a better place to live and work.”
The former Angleton councilman and mayor and Precinct 2 county commissioner ran on his experience in keeping the seat he has held since 2014, when he replaced retiring County Judge Joe King. He received 71 percent of the vote that year against Democrat Robert Pruett. In a rematch four years later, Sebesta collected 62.45 percent to retain his seat, about the same percentage as this time.
Mooney, 68, serves as a Brazoria Drainage District 4 commissioner. He will continue to serve in that position as his current term runs through January 2023. The Democrat argued in his campaign that change would do the county good after such a lengthy period of Republican-only rule.
Sebesta believes his track record is why he continues to receive strong support.
“Experience matters,” he said. “We’ve lowered the tax rate by over 31 percent over the last eight years, that’s almost 16 cents. We’ve handled the natural disasters — I’ve got a great team here.”
The upcoming term could have its own new challenges. Sebesta entered the election with the county having instituted a hiring freeze and having to tighten its belt on the budget while dealing with significant growth.
Given he has helped guide the county through six river floods, multiple hurricanes and a pandemic, Sebesta is ready to address any issues that might come up in the next four years, he said.
“We have to be flexible and be able to adapt and address the unknown,” Sebesta said.
