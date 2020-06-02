DANBURY — Valerie Simpson learned the hard way Frank will not stay in a yard.
“He completely destroyed my backyard,” Simpson said. “He shredded the lattice on the house. My boyfriend came over here and put cattle panel in; (Frank) dug about 6 inches underneath the cattle panel. He tore up the fence in the back of the house.”
Frank even has a broken canine tooth from chewing through concrete, she said.
Simpson’s house is the third home Frank, a 4-year-old Catahoula mix, has had because of it — but all of Danbury is his home, and the townspeople have adopted him as one of their own.
Main Street Steakhouse leaves food and water out for Frank, and the Food Mart keeps a bag of treats for him, Simpson said.
Frank will go down to Prairie Rose, where his old owner lives, to climb over his fence and just hop in the pool for a swim, Simpson said.
“Then he’ll get out and go back over the fence,” she said.
“He knows everyone in town,” Simpson said.
Frank has lived with Simpson for about a year, after she opened up her car door at the Food Mart and he hopped in, she said.
It took her a couple of months to figure out Frank’s owner, and when Simpson got in touch with him, he told her he wasn’t trying to keep a dog that doesn’t want to be kept, and if Frank liked it at her house, she could keep him, she said.
For the first couple of months, he only got out a few times. But the more he started to get out of the yard, the more people started to notice him around town, she said. They figured out he belonged to her and would post pictures of Frank on the Facebook page Danbury Talks, she said.
“He was so friendly, people would just take pictures of him,” Simpson said.
Danbury resident Jessica Garrett — who has never met Frank — decided he needed a page of his own, and Frank the Danbury Dog’s social media home has attracted nearly 500 members.
“I get new members every single day,” Garrett said. “There’s a bunch of pictures on there of little kids hugging on him, video and things like that. Everybody loves Frank.”
“Everybody” includes the mayor, city council, the city attorney and even the police, who used to pick Frank up whenever they found him roaming, Simpson said.
When Frank got into trash at the Danbury ISD administration building, somebody reported it, and Mark Pritchard, Danbury’s police chief at the time, knocked on Simpson’s door, she said.
“He warned me … ‘If he keeps getting out, I’m gonna have to put him in the kennel,’” she said. “I think three times he got put in the kennel. … They’ve never really bugged me, after they saw the damage in my backyard.”
Pritchard used to sit in his vehicle to catch people speeding on the spur, and Frank was so used to getting picked up by him that after Simpson left for work in the mornings, he would run straight to Pritchard’s vehicle and sit on the ground, wagging his tail. So Pritchard would roll down his window, say good morning to Frank, and roll it back up, Simpson said.
“You try to cage that dog, he would be completely miserable,” she said. “He’s gonna do what he wants to do, and as far as I’m concerned, that dog has got the happiest life a dog could possibly have.”
City officials have let Simpson know as long as Frank stays within city limits, he’s safe, she said.
“But as soon as he goes past Quail Ridge, down the spur, he’s technically in county territory and they can do what they want,” she said.
Frank has already had the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers called on him, and Simpson received a notice, she said.
“The city secretary that was recently fired is the one that called the county on him,” Simpson said.
There are complaints of aggressive dogs all the time, and county officials never come to Danbury, except for Frank — and people were outraged because Frank was targeted, she said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Eddie Rogers hasn’t heard much about Frank, other than he’s a popular fixture in Danbury, Rogers said.
“He’s the town dog, walks around, everybody loves him,” Rogers said. “Seems to visit everybody. That’s all I know about him.”
Inside city limits, it’s up to Danbury police to take care of things, Rogers said.
“Unless somebody’s calling, we’re probably not just gonna be looking to pick him up because they’ve got plenty to work on without that,” he said.
Frank is just a wanderer who loves to be around people, Simpson said. If she’s at home, he doesn’t try to explore, she said.
When he does explore, she doesn’t worry about him too much because he’s street smart, and Danbury residents look out for him, she said.
“He always comes home, though,” she said. “He’s usually in the backyard or under the house by the time I get home from work, and there’ll be pictures all over Facebook where he’s been today.
“There’s something special about that dog,” Simpson said. “I don’t know what it is — he just does something for this town.”
