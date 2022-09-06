CLUTE — The city of Clute had a short, but impactful council meeting with the total property tax rate increase as the focal point.
The city plans on agreeing to $11 million in the general fund and $1.6 million in reserves for the fiscal budget 2022-23.
This budget will raise the total property taxes than last year’s budget by $273,329 or 7.15 percent. Of that amount, $56,433.94 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
The city felt the prices were capped to the point they are not going to spend as much on projects as in previous years, City Manager C.J. Snipes said. “We felt like this was a happy medium between where the inflation index has been and where we think costs are going to stabilize that.”
In a reversal of last year’s valuation this year the city’s total value increased to $679.9 million as determined by the appraisal district and the County Assessor Collector’s Office.
The growth in total value has been an effort to the city’s forward-looking vision and emphasis on quality growth as embodied by the College Park and Woodshore Developments.
Since 2013, the city has reached a near 200 percent total value increase, with the lone year it decreased in value being in 2021-22.
The value increase allows the city to reduce its tax rate and spread the financial burden over more payers, according to the presentation at the meeting.
The city has gotten long-term growth through a declining trend in the overall tax rate, except for last year’s exception.
The voter approval tax rate has dropped from 67.20 to 59.48 cents per $100 of taxable value over the past decade.
“We generated so much in wealth, or so much value over the past 10 years now, there are additional services that go with it, but the whole idea behind the investment was to get the tax rate down from 67 cents to something that was more palatable,” Snipes said.
One of the city’s goals was to create a smooth walkway that extends 6 miles through the city. It passed a $2.9 million bond in 2020 to either rehab or extend the walkways and have continued to make progress.
“We got about a quarter of our goals finished for the sidewalk project and a little bit of a water line project. But quite frankly, we are going to end up carrying a bunch of money from this year, into next year,” Snipes said.
With the rising costs of asphalt, the city is trying to keep up with inflation, he said.
“The price of asphalt used to be so high that you know there was about a 60 percent delta between paving with asphalt and paving with concrete,” Snipes said.
The city’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clute City Hall, 108 E. Main St., with the consideration of approving the final budget.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.