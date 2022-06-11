FREEPORT — Two prominent community members who worked to preserve Freeport’s history are being honored Sunday with a celebration of their lives.
Nat Hickey, who died May 30, and Edmeryl Williams, who died May 28, will be remembered during the celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RiverPlace in Freeport Municipal Park. Both dedicated their lives to preserving the city’s past, Freeport Historical Museum Director LeAnn Strahan said.
“It will be more like a fellowship to give everyone opportunities to tell stories and honor both of them,” Strahan said. “They were dedicated to our community. This is a big honor and I’m happy to be able to do this.”
Both Hickey and Williams were a part of the Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board, Strahan said.
“Knowing Freeport was so important to them is why we will do our due diligence to see that their works and visions come to fruition,” she said.
Williams lived in the city’s East End and was a teacher at Galveston ISD before retiring from Brazosport ISD. She was also part of the Phi Beta Lambda and the original East End Club, according to her obituary.
She was a big advocate of preserving the history of the East End and Hickey preserved the history of Freeport overall, Strahan said.
“Her death was also very unexpected,” Strahan said. “It was a devastating blow losing the both of them.”
Hickey has been described as a walking history book of Velasco and Freeport.
His life included a career that spanned 20 years at the Dow Chemical Co. before transferring to become BASF’s first local employee in 1961.
Hickey was also a local business owner, a county bailiff for Judge Robert May and Freeport Property Manager, before retiring at the age of 96. The street in front of the Freeport Historical Museum is named in his honor.
“We wanted to celebrate him the way he deserved to be celebrated,” Strahan said.
His son, Danny, owner of Blueline Print Shop in Freeport, and his family said Hickey would also want Williams to be part of the celebration, Strahan said.
“Both Mrs. Williams and Mr. Hickey shared a sacred bond of service to their community,” Mayor Brooks Bass said. “Their spirit of volunteerism is an example to us all. While Freeport will miss their presence, their deeds and memories will forever linger.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
