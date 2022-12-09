LAKE JACKSON — Financing to improve Lake Jackson’s wastewater plant and sewer system has been secured after City Council voted to sell all $5.96 million in revenue bonds for the work to Fidelity Market Investments.
The city received eight bids for the bonds. Fidelity offered the lowest interest rates and insurance coverage at 3.699 percent, city financial adviser Joe Morrow told council during its meeting Monday night.
“It is predominantly for the wastewater treatment plant and potentially a few improvements, which was from an HNR Green study that we did,” Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said.
The biggest chunk of the funds will be used to repair and improve the infrastructure where water enters the wastewater treatment plant for about $2.71 million, Borth said. Other planned items are $1.4 million for electrical work and $625,000 for its computer control system, Borth said.
The budget includes $1.23 million for inflation since the plan was originally approved in October 2021. That accounts for an 8 percent increase per year and it will take about three years to complete the project, she said.
Although the city had eight bidders, Morrow believed the best bid was given by Fidelity, he said.
“We liked the fact that Fidelity stepped out,” he said. “They must have had some good orders or strong enough interest that they really wanted it.”
Fidelity will pay $12,480 for insurance on the bonds, but that gave them assurance they could sell the bonds easier and made the expenditure worth it, Morrow said.
“They pay us up front and then they get their money back when they sell one plus interest. That’s a good way to explain it,” she said.
By purchasing municipal bonds, the buyer in effect is lending money to the issuer in exchange for a promise of regular interest payments, usually semi-annually, and the return of the original investment, or “principal,” according to the website Investor.org.
Market interest rates were on the rise last year, but they are starting to trend down, allowing the city to catch a little bit of a downdraft in interest rates, Morrow said.
The only cost this fiscal year will be in April for an interest payment of about $78,000, then next year the city will pick up both principal and interest payments, he said.
Council members did not voice any other questions after the presentation and a motion was made first to suspend the rules of a mandatory first and second reading and then to approve the motion to sell the bonds to Fidelity Market Investments.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth made a motion to approve and Councilman Jon Baker seconded it. The motion passed unanimously.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.