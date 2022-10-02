DANBURY — LyondellBasell volunteers, many of whom call Danbury home, helped the community with some projects benefits residents and students.
On Sept. 17, the city and representatives of LyondellBasell's Chocolate Bayou site began work on multiple projects for the company's Global Care Day initiative.
The company reached out to Danbury Mayor Sue Powell and Danbury ISD interim superintendent Pat Montgomery to design a plan a couple of months before the project began, said Stephanie Corbell, Danbury director of human resources and communications.
Disa Schulze, Danbury ISD director of support services, was one of the community members assisting LyondellBasell on the assignments involving the school district.
“All I know is that when they were going to come out they had an idea of what they wanted to do,” she said.
It was LyondellBasell's first visit to the city of Danbury for a project.
“They helped us out do the landscape in front of the high school," Schulze said. "And so they came out, got some plants, they brought some new benches. We had those installed, and they bought two picnic tables."
LyondellBasell Chocolate Bayou employee volunteers and Danbury High School honor students and community members gathered at the school to conduct a safety briefing before dividing up responsibilities and getting to work for four hours.
To prepare for project day, LyondellBasell Chocolate Bayou employees reached out to neighboring communities to inquire about any “clean-up” or sustainability projects that may require attention and how the volunteers could address those needs.
Both the city and school district expressed interest in two beautification projects requiring support, LyondellBasell Communications Advisor Lauren Gonzales said.
“Both projects were important to the community and the LyondellBasell Chocolate Bayou site was eager to take part in completing those activities through volunteering,” she said.
Many Chocolate Bayou site employees call the Danbury community home and consider its residents as “family.” Global Care Day is the opportunity for the LyondellBasell Chocolate Bayou site to give back to the community.
Kevin Ashby and Ryan Mertz, LyondellBasell Chocolate Bayou Global Care Day site coordinators, along with city coordinators, were the main contributors for implementation and logistics of the project.
Volunteers who worked at the school replaced the previous benches in the picnic areas and installed new landscaping features to update the space.
While work was being done at the school, an additional group of volunteers went to the Danbury Softball/Baseball Association Ballpark Complex to repaint the interior and exterior of the bathroom walls.
“We really appreciate their time," Corbell said. "They came up on a Saturday to help us out and really went above and beyond by providing some really really high quality benches and patio tables."
