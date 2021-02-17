ANGLETON — On top of what’s become the usual concerns after several days of bitter cold and winter precipitation, many Brazoria County residents woke up to news of a boil-water advisory.
Brazosport Water Authority announced early Wednesday its generator failed and residents in all its member cities should boil their water before using it. The main provider of potable water in the region had not had electricity since Sunday, according to its statement.
"Early Wednesday morning our generator went down due to technical difficulties beyond our control" the release states. "Each member city has been notified, and up until the loss of power, we were sending above contract amounts to each city. With much frustration, we have been unable to get in touch with CenterPoint. BWA is in constant communication with local and state officials to resolve this problem.
"We thank you for your patience and understanding in these unprecedented times. We will resume operations and assist customers as soon as we are able to restore power. In the meantime, please conserve water the best you can."
The cities and agencies that get water from Brazosport Water Authority include Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Clemens and Wayne Scott units.
Angleton already had issued a boil order in the early morning hours Wednesday. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality directed the city to issue the advisory after the detection of reduced system pressure, which could result in the build-up of harmful bacteria in the water supply.
Several people on the north and east side of Angleton reported a complete loss of water service through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
People should only use either bottled water or, if using tap water, bring it to a “vigorous rolling boil,” then continue to boil for two minutes before it's cooled and suitable for use.
The advisory presents a different sort of problem with residents who do have some amount of water service but lack electricity, with no clear option except to purchase bottled water at an area store that does have electricity.
Richwood also had been experiencing persistent water pressure issues since Tuesday.
“Public works has dealt with both fresh water and sewer issues due to power outages, frozen equipment and mechanical failures,” Richwood City Manager Eric Foerster said in a statement late Tuesday. “Most of these have been resolved by using backup generators. There are still frozen lines in the system that limit distribution to some homes, and some homes may be without water at all."
Frozen and broken water lines in Sweeny led to a significant drop in water pressure that meant no water for some and discolored water for others. City officials ask that people with water problems in Sweeny call city hall today at 979-548-3321.
Garbage collection is becoming more of an issue, with at least two and in some places three consecutive days without trash service because of the dangerous weather and limited resources. Lake Jackson remains on schedule to restart trash pickup Thursday, though should that change, the city will send out an alert to residents who’ve signed up to receive the alerts, and will post updates to its website and Facebook page as conditions allow.
Neither Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo and Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux could be reached for further information Wednesday morning.
Water isn’t the only thing that’s been boiling, as frustrations mount regarding the major disruption of everyday life. There were a couple minor issues with upset customers at gas stations, Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said, but nothing serious. The more significant problems include house flooding from burst pipes.
Generally around the county, there haven’t been calls for carbon monoxide poisoning like in other well-publicized cases in Harris and Fort Bend counties, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said. Calls fielded by the county in the past 24 hours dealt with public works problems for the most part. The good news, he said, is the volume of calls appears to be decreasing as workers repair lines and restore phone connectivity lost during the past couple days.
Meanwhile, some phone problems persist. The phone lines at the City of Angleton are back up, though calling 911 still redirects to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The City of Richwood’s phones remain down, however, because of the ongoing connectivity problems.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.