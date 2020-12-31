FREEPORT — A billion-dollar project to increase the resilience of the Texas coast to major storms and flooding is already in the design phase for the Freeport element, officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said at a recent virtual public information meeting.

Storm Surge Protection
Coastal areas around Freeport will be improved as part of an Army Corps of Engineers and Velasco Drainage District levee project.

“As you’re all aware, the number of storms have increased, not only in frequency, but in size as well,” said Eduardo Irigoyen, Corps project manager for the Freeport element. “Just this year we had 30 storms. So, this project is really our first phase for a more resilient coast.”

