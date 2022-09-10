ANGLETON — The district held a celebration to honor the past while embracing the future.
Angleton ISD hosted their annual Distinguished Alumni and Educator Hall of Fame on Saturday in the school’s new Career and Technology Education center.
Conducting the annual event was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is picking up where it left off.
“We did some last spring and then this is the 22-23 inductions that we're doing tonight,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The new building enables the district to have a great space to hold the event.
“We just weren't able to do it in this venue (last event), we had to rent something outside the school district but with the new CTE building being open, we have chosen to have the advantage.”
People who attended Angleton from kindergarten through graduation are eligible for the distinguished alumni award, Edwards said.
The educators award is selected from faculty within Angleton, whether it be a teacher, administrator, band director or athletics coach.
The educator nominees come from peers in the district. Once they are tallied up, a committee puts together a certain criteria to see if the nominees fit the billing.
“I think it just goes back to how I think Angleton is a unique place in which our community and our school district really do work well together and they support each other, '' Edwards said.
“It's usually things like in terms of years of service, things that they've done, that have made a difference and contribute to our community,”
Three alumni awards and four educator awards were given out.
When Class of 1982 alumni Wendy Valka Hoenig was told about the award, she was honored, she said.
“It was a great phone call. I was so excited and so honored to be part of the group especially when I heard who the other honorees were going to be for the year,” she said.
Hoenig earned her bachelors from Rice University and was previously a president of the university's engineering alumni as well as on the board of directors for the Association of Rice Alumni.
She received five Research and Development 100 awards for innovative product commercialization and holds 15 patents for work with her polymers, plastics and formulations at Dow.
Currently, Hoenig is the president and CEO of H&H Business Development, LLC, a consulting firm she founded with her husband, Steve.
The other award recipients were among those who had influenced her own career and she felt honored to be recognized with them, Hoenig said.
“A lot of these guys were my teachers back in the day and so Mr. Caldwell was one of my principals and Mr. West was one of my band directors,” she said.
Hoenig was nominated by Robin Hertel Crouch, a fellow class of 1982 alumni.
“I believe she is an excellent role model for the up-and-coming young ladies who would like to pursue a career in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics field,” Crouch said.
Clyde W. Neal Jr. graduated in the class of 1970 and his biggest contribution to Angleton ISD was becoming the purple pride marching band’s first male drum major.
Neal is a lifelong Angleton resident and works with various boards and committees, in addition to running his business, Neal Insurance Agency.
He is also a 32-year member of the Angleton Rotary Club and previous president of the organization.
Nominator Linda Winder noticed his hobby for riding a unicycle, regardless of his age.
“Just when you think you have a picture of a hard working, dedicated insurance man who is always working to better his community just take a look back at the bark parking lot of the football stadium,” Winder said. “Never underestimate a senior citizen who decided to challenge himself by learning to ride a unicycle,”
Class of 1993 graduate Michael Watts was the final recipient.
In third grade at Angleton, he wrote down that he wanted to be an inventor and he turned his dream into a reality.
“Just plant those seeds of dreams and future generations. And that's what my passion is now to try to inspire others to achieve their dreams,” Watts said.
Watts graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelors of science in environmental management and immediately made an impact.
He founded his first company, Better Heads, LLC, in 2005. He has founded six businesses as a whole including DMD Products, LLC that creates and sells a family of smartphone accessories.
Watts' success earned him a spot on the Aggie 100 of the 100 fastest growing Aggie-owned companies for two consecutive years.
“Make sure to lean on those around you and lean towards those that need you to support them and their dreams. Because you can achieve anything,” Watts said.
E.S. Caldwell was honored as an educator for his tenure at Angleton from 1942 to 1976.
He made an imprint as a principal for both Central Elementary and North Elementary in the district.
He stayed for 34 years, guiding the district through growth, finances and building a new school.
The students that knew him described him as a kind man and grandfatherly figure.
He passed away in January 2003 and his award was accepted on his behalf by his son, Charles Caldwell.
Educator Frances Chalmers served nearly 30 years as an English teacher at the Junior High.
Chalmers was not only the head of the English department, she also orchestrated the annual spelling bee. Chalmers was personable and frequently was seen at pep rallies and talent shows.
She was also an active member of the Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority for women educators and was elected to the Angleton ISD board of trustees in May 2008.
Chalmers passed away in December 2008, but her family still lives in the city.
“I'm proud of my mother's legacy,” her daughter Hanna Chalmers said. “She left with a very defining and exceptional career. She was the epitome of a teacher and she loved every one of her kids, even the challenging ones and she did have quite a few of those.”
John Morgan graduated from Angleton High School in 1967, but his biggest impact came after he exchanged the books and backpacks, for a whistle and whiteboard.
Morgan spent his entire life with Angleton ISD, wearing many hats within the athletic department. He coached on the diamond of the baseball field, to the hardwood of the basketball gym and the football gridiron winning several district championships.
His peers recognized him for his mentorship and character and providing motivation for leadership.
Morgan thanked his family for staying by him when he worked six to seven days a week and didn’t come home until late because of practices or games.
His proudest moments today are when former athletes come back and tell him the impact he made and how they were treated, he said.
“Hopefully I have made an impact on some of yall’s lives and I know all of y'all have made a big impact on mine,” Morgan said.
Don West was a trailblazer in the installation of the purple pride marching band, alongside Don Hood.
He spent 37 years in Angleton and served many roles in the district.
West rose in the ranks of the school, while being a personnel director and principal. Although he “retired” as a band director, he could not stay away from school, becoming a principal of the 5th grade campus and then Southside Elementary.
Sammy Alsobrook, Class of 1969 nominated West.
“Mr. West had a tremendous influence on my life and hundreds of others,” Alsobrook said.
