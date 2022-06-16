ANGLETON
Many students at Angleton Christian School participate in extracurriculars based on their interests throughout their high school career, likely shaping them into what they are when they graduate and go into the world.
Rylan Bosquez kept his schedule busy during high school with a variety of extracurriculars as well as college classes to add to the load, classes that earned him an associate degree in science from Brazosport College along with his high school diploma.
“He is an outstanding Christian young man. And he really is. He is a leader in our school,” Angleton Christian Head of School Melania Gutierrez said. “He’s probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever encountered. He was the captain of our basketball team that won state this year. He was one of the leads on our robotics team, our high school robotics team that has done very well. They’ve gone to state this year. They did very well at district.
“He’s just a leader, but he’s a quiet leader. He’s not one that’s full of himself.”
Bosquez did a lot for the school and his peers. In addition to leading the basketball team, he also spent time helping and guiding his robotics program. Even after graduating, he is working and organizing for the robotics program to receive supplies and equipment donations.
“We had so many kids that look up to him. He mentored a lot of kids, in robotics all the students looked up to him,” Gutierrez said. “With basketball too, because that was a big thing for us to go to state and win state. He holds all these roles, but he does it with dignity and grace. I just think that’s what sets him apart.”
Bosquez worked through the years to help develop and build the programs he participated in, nurturing those younger than him.
“I liked being able to help them because I want to see our robotics program grow, like when I left and all the other seniors, I didn’t want to just stop right there,” he said. “I really wanted to see them keep going and do better than even we did. The same for our basketball team. So I was just trying to push everyone on the teams.”
The administration believes he is the prime example of what an Angleton Christian student is and should be. With his associate degree and several scholarships, he intends to attend LeTourneau University and major in mechatronic engineering.
“We’re just very proud of everything that he stands for, and everything he’s accomplished, because if he puts his mind to something, it’s going to happen,” Gutierrez said. “That’s what we want to embody and what we want our students to exit with.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.