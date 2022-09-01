ANGLETON
Planning board set to take up plattings
The Planning and Zoning Commission of Angleton will discuss a multitude of plattings for property within the city, including preliminary plats and variances for 12 acres in the J. De J. Valderas Survey, the Coleman Commercial Park and parts of the Ashland Project Street Dedications and Model Home Park.
Plans for 28 acres northeast of Western Avenue and Heritage Oaks Drive, concept plans in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction east of the future Gifford Road and 880 acres between State Highways 521 and 288 are also on the agenda.
Variance requests for a proposed two-lot subdivision south of Kiber Road and the Habitat for Humanity of Southern Brazoria County Caldwell Road Subdivision will also be discussed.
The meeting will be at noon today in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
CLUTE
Tax rate hearing scheduled
A year after seeing its overall property values fall unexpectedly, the city budget will benefit from a good-sized increase and proposed cut in the tax rate, officials said.
City Council will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today on its proposed tax rate of 59.48 cents per $100 of appraised value. The proposed rate is about 3 cents lower than the current 62.5 cents, but with the higher values, it will bring in about 7.14 percent more revenue.
A hearing on the proposed budget will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, after which both the tax rate and budget will be voted on by council.
The meetings will be at Clute City Hall, 108 E. Main St.
FREEPORT
Zoning changes to be discussed
The Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board will discuss how downtown zoning changes proposed by the commission will affect the area.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. today at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane.
OYSTER CREEK
Budgets on agenda
City Council has the tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on the agenda, a week after it proposed the no-new-revenue rate at under 22 cents per $100 of appraised proposed value.
In other business, the city will consider waiving fees for the Carpenters House and Help a Family Feed a Family events scheduled for later in the year, as well as discussing a bid for debris monitoring with hurricane season continuing into the fall.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
SWEENY
Public forum on school safety tonight
The Sweeny ISD Safety and Security Committee will have a public forum to discuss measures for the new school year. With the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the district wanted to give the public an opportunity to register their comments and concerns, said Amy Kibodeaux, secretary to the superintendent and board of trustees.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at the Sweeny High School cafeteria, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road.
