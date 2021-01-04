ANGLETON — Four days after breaking through the 20,000-case milestone, Brazoria County jumped past the 21,000 mark by adding 467 new COVID-19 cases in its Sunday report.
None of Sunday’s cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, and just seven were probable cases — meaning 460 of the cases reported are confirmed infections from positive tests.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The 467 cases is the most the county has reported in a single day, though the number likely is skewed by the News Year's Day holiday, when the county did not process any COVID-19 data.
There are no deaths, nursing home nor Brazoria County jail inmate cases reported, Trower said in the daily report.
As is standard for Sundays, there were no recoveries reported. That pushed the number of active cases to 4,140 and probable cases to 908 people. Of the 21,010 total cases since the pandemic started in mid-March, 15,753 people have recovered.
Almost 40 percent of Sunday’s reported COVID-19 cases were found in Pearland, at 182, followed by Alvin with 66. Lake Jackson saw 48 new cases, followed by Angleton (40), Freeport and Manvel with 19 each, Clute (14), Sweeny (13), West Columbia (12), Richwood (11), Brazoria (10), Iowa Colony (six) and Danbury (4). Liverpool and Jones Creek each had three new cases; Holiday Lakes, Hillcrest Village and Surfside each had two cases reported, and Bailey’s Prairie, Brookside Village, Oyster Creek and Bonney one each, according to the county’s data.
The spike in cases over the holiday break has Angleton ISD urging parents to consider possible exposure when determining whether to send their students to in-person classes when they resume Tuesday. Parents and guardians should call their school principals if their child has had any exposure to the virus, Superintendent Phil Edwards said Sunday.
“If your child has had any COVID-19 symptoms since the start of the year, tested positive over the break or was in close contact with someone who has tested positive within the last week, please call your school’s principal before bringing your child to school,” Edwards said.
Parents can call any of the schools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, he said.
“We’re doing it just so that we keep everyone safe and so that we can make sure that people aren’t coming back to infect other people,” Edwards said.
With the area experiencing a spike in cases, Sweeny Community Hospital spokeswoman Tracie Copeland stresses people need to stay home if they do not feel well and to reach out to their primary care physicians for help if they have one, she said.
Anyone in the area is also encouraged to call the hospital at 979-548-155 with questions on how to get treated for the virus, she said.
“We’re such a size that you don’t get put through the wringer when you call,” Copeland said. “There’s always someone there to answer your questions, and for any emergency needs, our team makes sure that people get the help they need. Do not hesitate to call.”
People in their 30s accounted for the most cases Sunday with 87, followed by people in their 20s and 40s (79 each) according to the county dashboard. Those in their 50s had 68 on Sunday, followed by adolescents (55), people in their 60s (39), people in their 70s (26), people over 80 years old (14) and 13 people under the age of 10.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.